2 Japanese & 1 Indonesian men in S'pore investigated for taking part in protest outside Embassy of Myanmar

Two Japanese men, aged 48 and 61, and one Indonesian man, aged 49, are being investigated by the Singapore police for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit outside the Embassy of Myanmar.

On Feb. 10, 2021 at about 3.45pm, the police were alerted to three men who were allegedly protesting outside the Embassy of Myanmar, to show their support for the people of Myanmar.

Two placards, three handphones and a letter were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police said in its Feb. 14 release that they would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a Police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

The police said they will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.

Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws.