S'pore police investigating case of prank orders in Joo Seng affecting at least 12 delivery riders

Loan sharks have used similar tactics before.

Andrew Koay | February 20, 2021, 04:46 PM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating a case of intentional harassment that unfolded on Friday night.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the SPF confirmed they were alerted to the case around 7:30pm on Feb 19.

The incident saw multiple food delivery riders allegedly sent with prank orders to a unit in Block 7 Upper Aljunied Lane.

At least 12 riders involved

According to a post on Facebook by a resident at the block, at least 12 riders were involved with more believed to be on the way at the time.

Images attached to the post showed riders in Foodpanda's pink and grey uniform gathered at the scene.

"Prank orders according to one of them," wrote the user named Nur'aqilah AZ.

"Pity them. Got old uncle also. Why la!"

A spokesperson from Foodpanda told Mothership they were aware of the incident.

"We appeal for the responsible use of food delivery services and cash on delivery option in consideration of food delivery riders who are working hard round the clock," said the spokesperson.

A tactic used by loan sharks

In April 2020, a similar case of harassment was reported by Lianhe Wanbao, where a family in Yishun was allegedly sent S$800 worth of food they didn't order.

When the delivery personnel called the person who placed the order to verify the order details, it was revealed that a loan shark was responsible.

Speaking to the family through the delivery rider's phone, the loan shark asked for a relative who had previously stayed at the family's home to pay up.

Top image from Nur'aqilah AZ's Facebook

