2,570 potholes in Jan. 2021 caused by intense rain, highest ever in a month: Amy Khor

Need to "siam" like handphone game.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 01, 2021, 03:17 PM

The exceptional wet weather in January has put the infrastructure and amenities in Singapore under a pressure test.

As a result of the heavy and continuous rainfall, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has found 2,570 potholes in January, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in Parliament on Feb. 1.

This is the highest number of potholes reported in a single month.

Khor said that the wet weather conditions exacerbate wear and tear on our road infrastructure, and more potholes appear on our roads due to the continuous seepage of water into the road pavement in January.

The wet weather had also hindered patching works and the patching material requires dry weather to bond well.

As of Jan. 31, 95 per cent of the potholes have been repaired.

Top image by Remy Hans

