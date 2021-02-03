Back

Pornsak leaves Mediacorp after 15 years, joins Michelle Chong's agency

He said that there was no 'bad blood' between him and Mediacorp.

Mandy How | February 03, 2021, 11:34 AM

Singapore-based host Pornsak Prajakwit has left Mediacorp after 15 years.

His last day was on Jan. 31, 2021.

The Thai-Chinese personality announced his departure in a Facebook live video with Michelle Chong on Feb. 1, followed by a Facebook post on his own page on Feb. 2.

The video revealed that Pornsak has joined Chong's agency, Left Profile, as a talent.

Chong and Pornsak engaged in friendly banter for more than half of the video before breaking the news.

Here's the particularly juicy bit:

"Pornsak: We celebrate first. What are we celebrating today? Boss, do you want to say it or should I? [...] So we are celebrating... my FREEDOMMMMMMM!!! (turns to Chong in a lowered voice) Was I too happy? (the two clink glasses) Is this wrong?"

Chong: No lah, ok lah ok lah, I think you can sincerely thank all parties involved.

Pornsak: Hang on, let me get Sharon Au's script. (Chong gasps) 'I want to thank our chairman —  (Pornsak pauses when Chong nudges him) — and the auntie who sells chap chye in the hawker centre.' Like that lah. (both laugh) No ah?

The host subsequently said, "I think in the past 15 years, it's been a lot of gratitude and thankfulness."

He also clarified that there was no "bad blood" between him and Mediacorp, despite what people may think.

He went on to thank everyone, in front and behind the scenes, who have worked with him over the years.

Pornsak was especially grateful to one "Yong Hua Jie," the only person in Mediacorp who took a chance on him and gave him work when he was a newcomer.

As for why he wanted to leave, Pornsak felt that the time was "just right."

"I truly madly deeply love Mediacorp also," he added near the end of the livestream.

"No lah it's true lah it's true lah, we are grateful," Chong continued. "Even myself."

Plans for the future

According to his Feb. 2 Facebook post, the host named four things that he has planned:

  1. Live streaming three times a week, hosting online shopping sprees.

  2. New media, in the form of original content on his Facebook page.

  3. Hosting.

  4. A "big" and "high priority" item that will be revealed at a later date.

