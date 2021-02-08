SPF's Special Ops team force entry into Woodlands HDB flat, apprehend man in army uniform

On Feb. 5 (Friday), police apprehended a man in Woodlands after he failed to comply with Institute of Mental Health (IMH) staff who were visiting his house.

The incident was captured in two separate videos and posted on Facebook where, at the time of writing, it has garnered over 1,500 shares.

The first of two videos appears to show officers from the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Special Operations Command removing the door of a unit, using various tools.

With the door out of the way, bystanders were heard remarking that the doorway continued to be blocked, possibly with a fridge.

Once the officers got past the fridge, a commotion was heard.

While it was not immediately clear what was the cause of the ruckus, multiple voices were heard shouting aggressively.

In the second video, cheers rang out from those in the estate as officers were seen leading the man — who was dressed in a Singapore Armed Forces uniform, including boots — to a police car.

Police assessed he posed a danger to himself

In response to queries from Mothership, police said they had received a call for assistance from IMH staff who were at the man's residential unit in Woodlands on the morning of Feb. 5.

The man, a 37-year-old IMH patient, allegedly refused to cooperate with medical staff and locked himself inside his unit.

When the man refused to heed calls from the police to open the door, officers assessed that he might pose a danger to himself, and possibly to others, and decided to effect a forced entry.

Upon gaining entry into his unit at about 4:23pm, police apprehended the man under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and subsequently referred him to IMH for further assessment.

No injuries were reported.

