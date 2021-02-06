4 youths, aged 16-22, arrested after a fight at Merchant Road, police refute allegations of using excessive force

On Feb. 5, a total of four people — two 18-year-olds, one 22-year-old and one 16-year-old — were arrested at Merchant Road.

According to a statement by the police, the two 18-year-olds and 22-year-old had been arrested for affray and public nuisance as they had been allegedly fighting among themselves, while the 16-year-old was arrested for hurling vulgarities against the police and attempting to stop them from arresting one of the 18-year-old suspects.

The police also refuted allegations that they had used excessive force on one of the arrested 18-year-olds, resulting in him bleeding from the head.

In adding that they were aware of online videos which did not present the "full account and sequence of events", the police elaborated:

"The officers had assessed the situation and applied necessary force on the 18-year-old man including the use of a baton in the course of arrest as he had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest. Contrary to the allegations, the officers did not hit the face of the man with the baton. The man was handcuffed after he was subdued."

18-year-old was bleeding due to allegedly headbutting 22-year-old

In addition, the 18-year-old's injury had been purportedly sustained as a result of his fight with the other two parties.

Mothership understands that the bleeding was the result of the 18-year-old allegedly headbutting the 22-year-old.

Both were given medical assistance by officers and paramedics at the scene, with the 22-year-old suffering a broken tooth, while the injured 18-year-old was conveyed to hospital.

His preliminary medical report subsequently confirmed one laceration on the forehead. No other serious injuries were reported.

Where did the allegations of being hit in the face come from?

On Feb. 5, Facebook page "Wake Up, Singapore" put up a post containing a series of videos showing two men being restrained on the ground by the police.

In its caption, the post alleged that one of the men who was seen with a bloody face while lying on the ground had been hit by the police with a baton.

The caption said, "Trigger warning. Blood. What is happening here? Is there really a need for such brutality and to use baton to hit when he is already on the ground face down?"

The post was subsequently shared on forums such as HardwareZone, under the thread "Jialat...SPF 'plain clothes' using baton to hit head when the man already kena pinned down."

However, netizens on both the Facebook post and HardwareZone pointed out that the videos did not actually show the person getting hit on the head.

Subsequently, the page put up the following comment to clarify that it was unsure as to whether the person had been actually hit on the head, and that they had initially assumed that this was the case as a result of the video's angle and bloodied face.

The post was then deleted from the page.

However, Wake Up, Singapore later shared another post of the incident by The Online Citizen, which also alleged that the man with the bloodied face had been hit on the head.

Here's the video of what happened at Merchant Road on Feb. 5, circulated online:

Anyone with more information regarding the incident can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

What potential penalties do the suspects face?

According to the Penal Code, the offence of array carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

As for the offence of public nuisance, this carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Meanwhile, the offence of using abusive language against a public servant under Section 6(3) of the Protection from Harassment Act carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

