Pizza Hut S'pore launches bubble tea pizza with boba, cheese, marshmallows & brown sugar milk tea sauce

This is not an early April's Fool prank.

From now till March 30, 2021, Pizza Hut Singapore is making bubble tea pizza. For sale.

The Bubble Tea Blossom Pizza, as it is called, is made with bubble tea pearls, little marshmallows, mozzarella cheese topping, and brown sugar milk tea sauce, all happily marinating on top of a pizza crust.

At this point, it's only missing pineapples and mayo. But we may eat our words (and the rest of the pizza) after we've tried it.

Pizza Hut is convinced that its customers will love it: "Together, they combine to make a perfect sweet and savoury pizza, guaranteeing love at first bite."

The new pizza can be found across 67 Pizza Hut stores (Singapore has 77 outlets), and is also available by home delivery.

Prices start from S$11.80 for a Boba Set for one person (dine-in), which includes a side and drink.

Pizza Hut is also offering 50 per cent off all pizza flavours if you order two pizzas for delivery, or one for takeaway.

If you're still wondering why, Head of Marketing and Food Innovation at Pizza Hut Singapore, Jayss Rajoo, has an answer for you. Sort of.

“The team at Pizza Hut, Singapore’s leading pizza restaurant, take pride in offering customers a moment’s relaxation from their busy, complex lives with a slice of simple, delicious pizza. We know that pizza is a firm family favourite of Singaporeans; so, we thought, why not combine it with another great Singaporean love – bubble tea? The Bubble Tea Blossom Pizza is the perfect combination of the nation’s favourite food items and the perfect meal for friends, family and loved ones to enjoy during this season.”

Essentially, why not?

Top image via Pizza Hut Singapore