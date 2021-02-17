Back

Pizza Hut S'pore launches bubble tea pizza with boba, cheese, marshmallows & brown sugar milk tea sauce

Not sure if we should be excited or revolted.

Mandy How | February 17, 2021, 10:45 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

This is not an early April's Fool prank.

From now till March 30, 2021, Pizza Hut Singapore is making bubble tea pizza. For sale.

The Bubble Tea Blossom Pizza, as it is called, is made with bubble tea pearls, little marshmallows, mozzarella cheese topping, and brown sugar milk tea sauce, all happily marinating on top of a pizza crust.

At this point, it's only missing pineapples and mayo. But we may eat our words (and the rest of the pizza) after we've tried it.

Pizza Hut is convinced that its customers will love it: "Together, they combine to make a perfect sweet and savoury pizza, guaranteeing love at first bite."

The new pizza can be found across 67 Pizza Hut stores (Singapore has 77 outlets), and is also available by home delivery.

Prices start from S$11.80 for a Boba Set for one person (dine-in), which includes a side and drink.

Pizza Hut is also offering 50 per cent off all pizza flavours if you order two pizzas for delivery, or one for takeaway.

If you're still wondering why, Head of Marketing and Food Innovation at Pizza Hut Singapore, Jayss Rajoo, has an answer for you. Sort of.

“The team at Pizza Hut, Singapore’s leading pizza restaurant, take pride in offering customers a moment’s relaxation from their busy, complex lives with a slice of simple, delicious pizza.

We know that pizza is a firm family favourite of Singaporeans; so, we thought, why not combine it with another great Singaporean love – bubble tea?

The Bubble Tea Blossom Pizza is the perfect combination of the nation’s favourite food items and the perfect meal for friends, family and loved ones to enjoy during this season.”

Essentially, why not?

Top image via Pizza Hut Singapore

Jollibee S'pore launches Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger from S$4.50

Spicy.

February 17, 2021, 10:51 AM

S'pore to get hotter with fair weather & some thundery showers by end Feb. 2021

Slightly warmer than the first half of the month.

February 17, 2021, 10:35 AM

World Economic Forum attendees need not serve stay-home notice period

TraceTogether compulsory.

February 17, 2021, 03:04 AM

Sri Lankan would-be SMU student, 20, likely killed himself in Hotel Grand Pacific 13th floor room while serving SHN

He was believed to have been worried about breaching his SHN stipulations.

February 17, 2021, 12:19 AM

Sole Covid-19 case on Feb. 16 is foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

No community cases.

February 16, 2021, 09:42 PM

Australia woman without mask smashes bus & berates driver who didn't let her board

Mask-wearing is mandatory for commuters using public transport in the Greater Sydney area.

February 16, 2021, 09:23 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan: Myanmar’s military can release Aung San Suu Kyi, sanctions won’t work

The minister warned of the impact that sanctions could have on Myanmar's civilians.

February 16, 2021, 08:02 PM

S'pore man carries shrew from busy footpath to safe area after hearing commotion over it

Wow.

February 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

'I'll always be rooting for you': Japanese lady finds notebook with encouraging messages by daughter who passed away

One of the messages to her mother was "hang in there".

February 16, 2021, 07:19 PM

River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay extended till Feb. 20, 2021

Registration is required.

February 16, 2021, 06:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.