61cm-tall Pikachu fortune cat selling for S$460, only 299 units available for pre-order

If you're a Pokémon lover who also wants to bring in good luck for yourself and your family, and also have an extra couple of hundred dollars laying around, you're in luck.

A local e-commerce business selling figurines and collectibles has opened pre-orders for figurines of Pikachu cosplaying as a Maneki Neko, or fortune cat.

Regular size selling for S$120, exclusive for S$460

According to GK Figure's website, the fortune cat Pikachus by Toffee Studio are made of resin and polyurethane leather.

They come seated on a read cushion, holding a gold ingot and a golden bell, and with a fish on top of their heads.

The figurines are available in two sizes: regular and exclusive.

The regular-sized figurine, which costs S$120, stands 16cm tall, and is 13cm by 12cm.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Pikachu fortune cat is 61cm tall — four times taller than the regular version — and 50cm by 50cm.

There are only 299 units of the exclusive figurine, which costs a whopping S$460, available.

Here's a side-by-side comparison to show the size difference between the two:

Pre-order available, to be shipped in third or fourth quarter of 2021

The figurines are available for pre-order on GK Figure's website. The estimated shipping time is the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

GK Figure also offers free standard shipping within Singapore.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via GK Figure.