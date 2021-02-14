Back

61cm-tall Pikachu fortune cat selling for S$460, only 299 units available for pre-order

A smaller 16cm-tall version is also available, for S$120.

Jane Zhang | February 14, 2021, 05:29 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're a Pokémon lover who also wants to bring in good luck for yourself and your family, and also have an extra couple of hundred dollars laying around, you're in luck.

A local e-commerce business selling figurines and collectibles has opened pre-orders for figurines of Pikachu cosplaying as a Maneki Neko, or fortune cat.

Regular size selling for S$120, exclusive for S$460

According to GK Figure's website, the fortune cat Pikachus by Toffee Studio are made of resin and polyurethane leather.

They come seated on a read cushion, holding a gold ingot and a golden bell, and with a fish on top of their heads.

The figurines are available in two sizes: regular and exclusive.

The regular-sized figurine, which costs S$120, stands 16cm tall, and is 13cm by 12cm.

Photo via GK Figure.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Pikachu fortune cat is 61cm tall — four times taller than the regular version — and 50cm by 50cm.

There are only 299 units of the exclusive figurine, which costs a whopping S$460, available.

Photo via GK Figure.

Here's a side-by-side comparison to show the size difference between the two:

Photo via GK Figure.

Pre-order available, to be shipped in third or fourth quarter of 2021

The figurines are available for pre-order on GK Figure's website. The estimated shipping time is the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

Screenshot via GK Figure.

GK Figure also offers free standard shipping within Singapore.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via GK Figure.

BMW speeding in Tanjong Pagar video analysed to calculate how fast car was going

He estimated that the car was travelling at about 200km/h.

February 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Flaky egg tarts, crispy condensed milk buns at 'hidden' Hong Kong cafe near Marymount

The buns are a dupe for Tsui Wah's.

February 15, 2021, 12:21 PM

Pop-up Molang-themed cafe available at Bugis from Feb. 18, 2021

Too cute to eat.

February 15, 2021, 12:14 PM

'Monstrous' remains found on banks of MacRitchie Reservoir are those of a 'prehistoric' alligator gar

Leviathan.

February 15, 2021, 12:11 PM

Man, 37, arrested for sharing classified info related to Tampines stabbing incident via WhatsApp

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 15, 2021, 12:08 PM

New Zealand announces 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local cases

Demonstrators have gathered outside the PM's office.

February 15, 2021, 10:55 AM

Beast & Butterflies, Bar Bar Black Sheep visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tonight's update.

February 14, 2021, 10:46 PM

Tesla Model 3 selling for S$113,000 in S'pore, more than double US price -- COE not included

If you love to drive a piece of cutting edge technology, it is a small price to pay.

February 14, 2021, 07:11 PM

SBS Transit bus 168 & SMRT bus 858 engage in mechanical foreplay along expressway

They were like rubbing up against each other.

February 14, 2021, 06:54 PM

2 Japanese & 1 Indonesian men in S'pore investigated for taking part in protest outside Embassy of Myanmar

Did not have a permit to assemble.

February 14, 2021, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.