Pepper Lunch S'pore outlets islandwide are now halal-certified

Pepper Lunch Restaurants and Express outlets in Singapore are now halal-certified.

Halal Hub confirmed the news on a Facebook post.

Starting from Monday (Feb. 8), Pepper Lunch outlets in Singapore have started displaying the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) halal certificates and halal logo.

Worked on getting halal certification since March 2020

According to HalalHub, its consultants team had actively worked on getting the halal certification since March 2020.

They performed product evaluations, documents trace-abilities, halal compliance reviews and mock audits at outlets.

They also assisted in recruiting the mandatory Muslim staff requirements and conducted in-house halal trainings.

Locations

Pepper Lunch has been operating in Singapore for the past 15 years.

It is famous for its beef steaks, salmon pepper rice, teriyaki chicken, beef yakiniku don, miso, and other dishes.

Singapore has eight Pepper Lunch Restaurants located at shopping centres and 17 Pepper Lunch Express outlets located within food courts.

They can be found at:

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Hougang Mall

Compass One

Bedok Mall

Tampines 1

JEM

Jurong Point

Asia Square

Vivo City

Northpoint

Junction 8

NEX

City Square Mall

Parkway Parade

White Sands

West Mall

Hillion Mall

Top image from HalalHub Consultants/FB.