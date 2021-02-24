Back

50% off selected Paradise Group dishes from Mar. 1 - Apr. 29 for members & Citibank cardholders

Available only on weekdays.

Jason Fan | February 24, 2021, 01:02 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Paradise Group is offering a 50 per cent discount on selected food items for Paradise Group members, as well as Citibank credit and debit cardholders.

The promotion period starts from March 1 to April 29, and is applicable on all weekdays, excluding eve of and public holidays.

The group has a number of restaurants under the brand's umbrella, including Paradise Dynasty, Canton Paradise and Beauty in The Pot.

Selected food items only

The promotion is only applicable for selected food items, and the items on sale are different across different outlets.

Some highlights include Paradise Dynasty's Signature Original Xiao Long Bao, Beauty in The Pot's Soft Bone Pork Meat Ball and Canton Paradise Noodle & Congee House’s signature Century Egg and Shredded Pork Congee.

This is a full list of the dishes on sale and the participating outlets:

Top image via Paradise Group.

Cooperation needed for all countries to get Covid-19 vaccines, including developing ones: PM Lee

"No country is truly safe, until all of us are safe."

February 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Bangladeshi delivery assistant from Kranji timber factory tests positive for Covid-19

Tonight's update.

February 23, 2021, 11:08 PM

S'porean woman beat & starved helper till she weighed 24kg when she died, life imprisonment sought

"Words like heinous, cruel and 'inhuman' are often used in submissions like these. But rare is a case where even such hyperbole cannot fully capture the indisputable horror and monstrosity of the crimes by an accused person."

February 23, 2021, 11:01 PM

NParks to continue patrolling Punggol area for wild boar, will trap & remove it if found

The search is ongoing.

February 23, 2021, 10:23 PM

Delicious-looking fried chicken treat is actually ice cream

Utterly mindboggling.

February 23, 2021, 09:59 PM

7 new HDB carpark rooftop sites offered for rental for urban farming in public tender

More local produce.

February 23, 2021, 09:55 PM

Facebook lifts ban on news pages in Australia, govt to amend social media laws

Facebook has re-friended Australia.

February 23, 2021, 08:25 PM

S'pore woman shows hotel rooms her housekeeper mum cleans up after 'thoughtless' guests leave

She wanted to show how a little consideration can help the housekeepers.

February 23, 2021, 06:49 PM

Covid-19 infections down 70%, hospitalisations down 75% after 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine: UK study

For those aged above 80, the risk of dying is 56 per cent lower in vaccinated cases compared to unvaccinated cases.

February 23, 2021, 06:48 PM

Review: Disney+ is now available in S'pore & here's what you need to know

Latest streaming service.

February 23, 2021, 06:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.