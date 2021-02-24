50% off selected Paradise Group dishes from Mar. 1 - Apr. 29 for members & Citibank cardholders

Paradise Group is offering a 50 per cent discount on selected food items for Paradise Group members, as well as Citibank credit and debit cardholders.

The promotion period starts from March 1 to April 29, and is applicable on all weekdays, excluding eve of and public holidays.

The group has a number of restaurants under the brand's umbrella, including Paradise Dynasty, Canton Paradise and Beauty in The Pot.

Selected food items only

The promotion is only applicable for selected food items, and the items on sale are different across different outlets.

Some highlights include Paradise Dynasty's Signature Original Xiao Long Bao, Beauty in The Pot's Soft Bone Pork Meat Ball and Canton Paradise Noodle & Congee House’s signature Century Egg and Shredded Pork Congee.

This is a full list of the dishes on sale and the participating outlets:

