Man, 24, arrested for allegedly molesting woman on train

The police have arrested a 24-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

He will be charged in court today (Feb. 23), according to a police news release on the same day.

Man arrested on Feb. 22

The victim informed the police that she was purportedly molested by an unknown man on board a train on Feb. 7. She made a police report on Feb. 9.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division and Public Transport Security Command established the identity of the man.

However, the approximate location of the train at the time the incident took place was not stated. The police also did not elaborate on exactly how the man's identity was established.

The police arrested him on Feb. 22.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination thereof.

Top image by Quinn Kampschroer via Pixabay.