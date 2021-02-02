24-hour drop-off point at Our Tampines Hub lets you donate clothes & shoes till Feb. 7, 2021

Good news if you're spring cleaning for Chinese New Year: Our Tampines Hub will be running a one-week clothes and shoes collection drive, from now till Feb. 7, 2021.

The initiative is in collaboration with non-profit organisation Soles4Souls Asia and volunteers from Secondsguru.

Soles4Souls distributes shoes and clothing to those in need around the world, while Secondsguru is a social enterprise that promotes eco-awareness in Singapore.

Where & when

The collection boxes to drop off your items at Our Tampines Hub are located at the Central Plaza on level one, in front of the SingPost POP station and opposite the hawker centre.

According to Our Tampines Hub, the collection drive will be accessible 24 hours a day from now till Feb. 7, 2021.

All sizes and styles accepted

Clothes and shoes of all sizes and styles will be accepted as long as they are in good condition.

Single shoes are also accepted as they will be paired up based on size and design.

Our Tampines Hub said that individuals should avoid placing items that aren't clothes or shoes into the collection boxes, such as shoe boxes.

If you plan on donating a large amount of clothing or shoes, you may contact Soles4Souls at 89229874 to schedule a drop-off at their warehouse.

What happens to the donated items?

Our Tampines Hub explains that the clothes and shoes collected will be redistributed by Soles4Souls to countries like Haiti and Honduras, for short-term relief to people in need, and for locals to run their own micro-enterprises.

Thus, through this initiative, the organisations hope to help the environment as well as those in need.

View the full post here:

Top photos courtesy of Our Tampines Hub