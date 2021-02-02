Back

24-hour drop-off point at Our Tampines Hub lets you donate clothes & shoes till Feb. 7, 2021

A good cause.

Siti Hawa | February 02, 2021, 07:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Good news if you're spring cleaning for Chinese New Year: Our Tampines Hub will be running a one-week clothes and shoes collection drive, from now till Feb. 7, 2021.

The initiative is in collaboration with non-profit organisation Soles4Souls Asia and volunteers from Secondsguru.

Soles4Souls distributes shoes and clothing to those in need around the world, while Secondsguru is a social enterprise that promotes eco-awareness in Singapore.

Where & when

The collection boxes to drop off your items at Our Tampines Hub are located at the Central Plaza on level one, in front of the SingPost POP station and opposite the hawker centre.

Photo courtesy of Our Tampines Hub

According to Our Tampines Hub, the collection drive will be accessible 24 hours a day from now till Feb. 7, 2021.

All sizes and styles accepted

Clothes and shoes of all sizes and styles will be accepted as long as they are in good condition.

Single shoes are also accepted as they will be paired up based on size and design.

Our Tampines Hub said that individuals should avoid placing items that aren't clothes or shoes into the collection boxes, such as shoe boxes.

If you plan on donating a large amount of clothing or shoes, you may contact Soles4Souls at 89229874 to schedule a drop-off at their warehouse.

What happens to the donated items?

Our Tampines Hub explains that the clothes and shoes collected will be redistributed by Soles4Souls to countries like Haiti and Honduras, for short-term relief to people in need, and for locals to run their own micro-enterprises.

Thus, through this initiative, the organisations hope to help the environment as well as those in need.

View the full post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos courtesy of Our Tampines Hub

Mamak shop on-the-go: Cabby, 67, wins award for providing free snacks, masks & WiFi

Nice.

February 02, 2021, 07:09 PM

7 places to get cakes & sweet treats for your special someone this Valentine’s Day 2021

Sugar, spice and everything nice.

February 02, 2021, 06:56 PM

'New World'-themed restaurant in Clarke Quay inspired by 60s S'pore has S$10 mains

By the founder of Putien.

February 02, 2021, 06:39 PM

Terence Cao, 53, to be charged for breaching Covid-19 rule in Oct. 2020 gathering

He has apologised.

February 02, 2021, 06:16 PM

Flat owners of both upper & lower units responsible for repairing HDB ceiling leaks: Faishal Ibrahim

HDB will offer assistance amounting to half the costs of repair.

February 02, 2021, 06:12 PM

S'pore community cat chasing birds along road hit by car, writhes in pain & dies in front of fellow cat

The second cat stood beside and looked on at its fallen friend.

February 02, 2021, 06:05 PM

As someone who ‘jiak kentang’, I am more Chinese S’porean than Chinese. Here’s why.

‘Jiak kentang’ is Hokkien and Malay for ‘eat potatoes’, and refers to those who are more ‘westernised’ in their habits and preferences.

February 02, 2021, 05:59 PM

LTA takes action against car with loud daily 'boom boom boom' noises for 'exhaust related offence'

Complaint made.

February 02, 2021, 05:49 PM

'Placing people in the centre' among 3 principles Leon Perera proposes to guide S'pore's green recovery

Addressing inequalities, having greater transparency and longer-term plans for a green future, were some of the points he brought up.

February 02, 2021, 05:28 PM

M'sia extends MCO 2.0 till Feb. 18, 2021 due to rising number of Covid-19 cases

Extended by two weeks.

February 02, 2021, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.