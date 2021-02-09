Back

You can now order a Tesla Model 3 in S'pore from S$116,364, excluding COE

Looks great.

Jason Fan | February 09, 2021, 02:09 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Tesla's Singapore sales portal is now live, a day after Tesla appeared as an option on an Land Transport Authority (LTA) comparison website.

Tesla is offering two models: the Model 3 Standard Range, and the Model 3 Performance, which is a high-powered version of the Model 3.

More powerful model will cost close to $155,000

The Model 3 Standard Range will retail from S$116,364, excluding COE.

Image via Tesla.

The basic model has a top speed of 225km/h, can reach 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, and has a range of 448km.

On the other hand, the Model 3 Performance will retail from S$154,815, excluding COE.

Image via Tesla.

The more powerful model boasts a top speed of 261km/h, and can reach 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

It also has a longer range of 567km.

You can check out the cars here.

Top image via Tesla.

37 complaints filed against MDS Collections over failure to fulfil orders, refunds & unauthorised charges

Oh no.

February 09, 2021, 02:03 PM

Chinese national to be charged for illegally importing 153kg of meat into S'pore

The meat products included pork sausages and frozen chicken.

February 09, 2021, 01:24 PM

S'pore hawker with stalls in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio & Clementi sells whole steamed chicken for S$9.90

One whole chicken.

February 09, 2021, 12:47 PM

Thai foodpanda rider delivers to customers who are fishing in middle of river

Navigating the waters of food delivery in Thailand.

February 09, 2021, 12:44 PM

S'pore comedian Kumar makes lohei soundbite for CNY 2021

Huat.

February 09, 2021, 12:09 PM

M'sian man working in S'pore planned to go to Syria with S'porean wife to join ISIS

He was arrested under the the Internal Security Act in July 2020.

February 09, 2021, 12:00 PM

Bukit Merah residents pool money to decorate HDB block with 3m-tall God of Fortune & over 70 lanterns

Decorating for CNY has become a unique tradition for some of these Bukit Merah View residents.

February 09, 2021, 10:50 AM

Ho Ching to retire from Temasek Holdings

From Oct. 1, 2021.

February 09, 2021, 10:43 AM

Innovative S'pore engineer creates homemade hearing aid for his elderly mother

Tanjong Pagar MP Chan Chun Sing saw the device while on a block visit.

February 09, 2021, 10:06 AM

Long queues at Lim Chee Guan's Chinatown outlets on Feb. 8, first customer started queuing from 4am

First day of walk-in sale.

February 09, 2021, 12:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.