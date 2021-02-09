You can now order a Tesla Model 3 in S'pore from S$116,364, excluding COE

Tesla's Singapore sales portal is now live, a day after Tesla appeared as an option on an Land Transport Authority (LTA) comparison website.

Tesla is offering two models: the Model 3 Standard Range, and the Model 3 Performance, which is a high-powered version of the Model 3.

More powerful model will cost close to $155,000

The Model 3 Standard Range will retail from S$116,364, excluding COE.

The basic model has a top speed of 225km/h, can reach 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, and has a range of 448km.

On the other hand, the Model 3 Performance will retail from S$154,815, excluding COE.

The more powerful model boasts a top speed of 261km/h, and can reach 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

It also has a longer range of 567km.

You can check out the cars here.

Top image via Tesla.