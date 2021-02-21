Back

Huge group of people seen tussling along Orchard Road, police investigations ongoing

No injuries were reported.

Ashley Tan | February 21, 2021, 02:07 PM

A fight involving a rather large number of people occurred at Orchard recently.

The scene was captured by a passing motorist, and the video subsequently uploaded to website Singapore Uncensored.

Fighting at Orchard

In the roughly one-minute clip, the huge group were seen tussling at the side of the road, near the junction of Kramat Road and Buyong Road.

The group appeared to consist mostly of men dressed in black or white.

Some others could be seen standing and watching on the fringes.

Towards the end of the video, the group was seen dispersing.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 100 Orchard Road on Feb. 19 at around 10:27pm.

However, when police officers arrived, there were no signs of a fight and no injuries were reported.

Some groups at the scene were interviewed and they said that there was a dispute earlier which had since been resolved.

The groups of people were advised by the police to keep the peace.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Singapore Uncensored

