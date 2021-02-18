Man, 65, found dead in car along Claymore Road in Orchard

A 65-year-old man was discovered dead inside a car along 7 Claymore Road in Orchard on Feb. 18, 2021.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance on Thursday at 12.25pm.

The man was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the police said.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

A blue tent can be seen outside an EtonHouse International pre-school opposite Orchard Towers in a photo of the incident.

The police cordoned off the area outside the pre-school.

Police vehicles and an SCDF ambulance were at the scene.

No other details are immediately available.

It is not know who found the man.

