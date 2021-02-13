Back

Ridiculously small Hermes-inspired orange peel sandals go viral

Cute.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 13, 2021, 10:55 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Some pictures of niftily designed orange peels have gone viral.

Here they are:

Image from Facebook

People in the comments showed off their designs as well.

Image by Leelawadee Seebuasod

Not just for human babies as well.

Image from Pimrada Aor

Cuteness overload.

The shoes appear to be a homage to the iconic Oran Sandal by Hermes. An orange sandal if you would.

Image from Carousell

Orange Peels weren't limited to baby feet either, with one Thai Instagrammer crafting a pair for some furry friends.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by E l v i s • The Toasted Prince (@toasted_elvis)

Here is the cat.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by E l v i s • The Toasted Prince (@toasted_elvis)

Image from Facebook and Toasted_Elvis

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.