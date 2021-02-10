Punggol HDB flat goes big with mahjong tiles design on game room wall for 'Big Huat' feeling

HDB flats are getting smaller, so prioritising what to fit into the limited space has become increasingly important.

And it is clear that one of the top priorities for this homeowner in Punggol's Northshore area is a conducive space for some mahjong games:

Right behind the living room is a corner dedicated to mahjong playing:

While the design for the rest of the house is pretty minimalistic with a uniform dark grey paint, three brightly coloured mahjong tiles have been plastered on the wall.

This corner is definitely the highlight of the entire house.

As the mahjong king or queen wants it to be.

Top image via Space Envision/Facebook