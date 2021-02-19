Department store taking over Robinsons at Raffles City aims to attract shoppers with merch placement & experiential offerings

ONE Assembly opened at Raffles City in end-January.

The department store is a collaboration between BHG and Raffles City, and takes over the space previously occupied by Robinsons.

Competition, however, remains stiff on the retail front.

When asked how ONE Assembly intends to attract shoppers who might prefer to buy online, a spokesperson for the department store said that the venture is a "creative collaboration" based on industry insights.

Such insights on shopper trends come from from both landlord and retailer perspectives, which ONE Assembly believes will provide a "unique edge" regarding the type of products and brands that can get customers excited.

For instance, the department store retained popular brands and introduced new brands, amounting to a total of 140 brands under one roof.

Not your typical department store?

Another hook that ONE Assembly is trying out is by switching out the layout of a typical department store.

Instead of having only beauty products one the first floor (as a typical department store would), the store is also placing home and living offerings in the same area to ensure convenience for the shoppers — especially the working adults in the area.

Physical experiences

Another tactic the store hopes to draw shoppers in with is their experiential offerings, such as a Beauty Concierge, that are supposed to be the first of their kind.

The service provides make-up, skincare, and spa services from all beauty brands within the store, while adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.

And as expected, options such as cashless payments and online shopping are also available, the latter in the near future.

Top image via ONE Assembly