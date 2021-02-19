Back

Department store taking over Robinsons at Raffles City aims to attract shoppers with merch placement & experiential offerings

Hopeful outlook in a bleak landscape.

Mandy How | February 19, 2021, 03:41 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

ONE Assembly opened at Raffles City in end-January.

The department store is a collaboration between BHG and Raffles City, and takes over the space previously occupied by Robinsons.

Photo via ONE Assembly

Competition, however, remains stiff on the retail front.

When asked how ONE Assembly intends to attract shoppers who might prefer to buy online, a spokesperson for the department store said that the venture is a "creative collaboration" based on industry insights.

Such insights on shopper trends come from from both landlord and retailer perspectives, which ONE Assembly believes will provide a "unique edge" regarding the type of products and brands that can get customers excited.

Photo via ONE Assembly

For instance, the department store retained popular brands and introduced new brands, amounting to a total of 140 brands under one roof.

Not your typical department store?

Another hook that ONE Assembly is trying out is by switching out the layout of a typical department store.

Instead of having only beauty products one the first floor (as a typical department store would), the store is also placing home and living offerings in the same area to ensure convenience for the shoppers — especially the working adults in the area.

Photo via ONE Assembly

Photo via ONE Assembly

Physical experiences

Another tactic the store hopes to draw shoppers in with is their experiential offerings, such as a Beauty Concierge, that are supposed to be the first of their kind.

Photo via ONE Assembly

The service provides make-up, skincare, and spa services from all beauty brands within the store, while adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.

And as expected, options such as cashless payments and online shopping are also available, the latter in the near future.

Top image via ONE Assembly

A-Level results: 93.6% of students had at least 3 H2 passes

Education and Career Guidance options are available to students.

February 19, 2021, 03:30 PM

AirAsia to start food delivery service airasia food in S'pore in March 2021

More jobs for food delivery personnel doing this freelance part-time and full-time.

February 19, 2021, 03:15 PM

Pulau Ubin postman, 80, dies, having delivered mail from mainland S'pore for past 20 years

RIP.

February 19, 2021, 03:00 PM

Multi-functional water dispensers to be installed in all carparks in Punggol West

Can clean both the outside and inside of your car.

February 19, 2021, 02:45 PM

S'porean actor Terence Cao selling S$18.80 mee siam made from 100-year-old Peranakan recipe

Cao inherited the recipe from his great-great-grandmother.

February 19, 2021, 02:08 PM

Sugarbook founder re-arrested over case involving prostitution & rape

A second request to have him remanded for seven days has been granted.

February 19, 2021, 01:46 PM

Ginger kitty boards bus in M'sia, has insightful conversation with bus driver

Pawssenger.

February 19, 2021, 01:02 PM

Yellow stickers for commuters with 'invisible medical conditions' have been 'helpful': Ong Ye Kung

He encouraged people to contribute their designs.

February 19, 2021, 01:01 PM

Massive online book sale in S'pore sees up to 95% off over 60,000 titles from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5

That's a lot of books.

February 19, 2021, 11:58 AM

Li Nanxing worked as a Hollywood 'calefare' in the 90s to pay off his gambling debts

Even the gambling king himself has admitted defeat.

February 19, 2021, 10:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.