Old Chang Kee sells S$6.80 individual Yusheng but with minimum order of 20 sets

Andrew Koay | February 11, 2021, 10:31 AM

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

With a pandemic ravaging the world, 2021's Chinese New Year has to be celebrated differently.

As minimising cross contamination between individuals becomes a priority, communal dishes have come under scrutiny.

That means the tradition of lohei might have to be done differently this year.

Already, restrictions have banned the shouting of auspicious phrases.

But how about those who want to go add an extra mile to safe distancing?

Old Chang Kee's individual yusheng might be of interest to them.

The each set includes a classic combination of carrots, white and green radish, pickled vegetables, and smoked salmon.

They're available until Feb. 27 for S$6.80++, with a minimum order of 20 sets required.

Besides, the festive salad, Old Chang Kee's catering arm is also selling a set of dishes suitable for Chinese New Year celebrations.

This includes a six and eight course menu available for S$138 and S$218 respectively.

Find out more here.

Chinese New Year restrictions

Those hoping to cater for the New Year celebrations should remember to keep in mind the restrictions.

Households are limited to receiving eight visitors per day.

Families have also been advised to visit no more than two other homes each day.

In addition, safe management measures dictate that offices are to refrain from organising larger scale social events such as parties, celebrations, team bonding activities, dinner-and-dance, and gala dinners.

Top image from Old Chang Kee's Facebook page

