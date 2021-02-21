Back

Viral photos of TTSH visitor stickers all over Novena escalator spark sympathy for cleaners

D:

Tanya Ong | February 21, 2021, 12:18 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Anyone who has gone to Tan Tock Seng Hospital from Novena MRT recently may have come across this particular sight:

Photo via All Singapore Stuff/FB.

On an escalator connecting the hospital to the MRT, it appears that quite a number of visitor stickers have been left on one side of the escalator.

These stickers are given to visitors after registration and temperature-taking.

Photos of the stickers on the escalator circulated online over this weekend, prompting a discussion on the state of civic-mindedness in Singapore.

Photo via All Singapore Stuff/FB.

"Really pity the cleaners"

One central theme in the discussion was how cleaners are left to clean up after these "inconsiderate people".

Some also pointed out how they are grateful for cleaners who work tirelessly to clear these stickers.

Discussion on art

Another discussion topic was on how the sticker placement could be seen as "artistic" in its own way.

But some were also unconvinced, with one calling it an "eyesore".

How now?

Some other commenters also gave constructive suggestions on how to avoid such a scenario, citing how other places have provided whiteboards for visitors to leave their stickers on:

According to a source in Reddit, Tan Tock Seng Hospital apparently has such boards for this purpose.

Top photo via Facebook.

S’porean woman who doesn’t smoke or drink diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer at 55

She doesn’t know where cancer came from.

February 21, 2021, 11:30 AM

Russia reports world's first cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

The World Health Organisation has been alerted about it.

February 21, 2021, 11:16 AM

At least 7 MPs will be asking questions on erroneous clearance of 70ha Kranji woodlands in Parliament

To ensure such mistakes do not happen again.

February 21, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'pore 'dismayed' by more civilian deaths in Myanmar's protests, urges end to bloodshed

MFA said the use of lethal weapons by authorities on unarmed protesters is 'inexcusable'.

February 21, 2021, 10:45 AM

S'porean mother explains why she pulled daughter out of SAP alma mater for neighbourhood school

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 21, 2021, 10:26 AM

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may be highly effective after just the first dose: non peer-reviewed Israeli study

Good news.

February 21, 2021, 12:23 AM

Don't shift responsibility for Kranji woodlands clearance to contractor: Former HDB deputy CEO wrote in Zaobao

He said that 60 per cent of the responsibility lies with JTC.

February 21, 2021, 12:14 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 20

Today's update in full.

February 20, 2021, 11:39 PM

S'pore calls Myanmar military's use of lethal force on unarmed protestors 'inexcusable' after 2 protestors killed

30 other individuals were injured in an incident that saw the police and soldiers fire live rounds, rubber bullets, and slingshot balls.

February 20, 2021, 11:04 PM

Ex-NMP Viswa Sadasivan to step down from NUS Alumni Advisory Board, NUS to discontinue all projects with him

NUS said that it does not condone any behaviour or action that is disrespectful and disparaging of individuals, regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion or age.

February 20, 2021, 10:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.