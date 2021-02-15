Ng Eng Hen: S'pore dealt with Covid-19 as one people, no specific groups were blamed

Singapore dealt with Covid-19 as one people, regardless of race, language or nationality, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen stated in his Total Defence message.

As such, this meant that no specific groups were victimised or blamed, and no fault lines were split open, he added.

Such unity has therefore resulted in an evident positive impact where Singapore "has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world, and...retrenchments did not balloon," he said.

Striking an optimistic note, Ng elaborated:

"Our economy is on the mend and mass vaccinations have begun. It will take some more time for full recovery to a new normal but the beginning of this end is in sight."

Spread within community was contained with an effort at all levels of society

In addition, the spread within Singapore's community was contained, while Covid-19 cases soared globally, the Minister highlighted.

"Our hospitals were not overwhelmed and most importantly, deaths were kept down," he said.

At the governmental level:

The risk taken by healthcare workers, including those within the SAF, to take care of the infected,

The work by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Economic Development Board to keep supply chains intact so as to ensure shortages of food and other necessities did not occur,

The pre-ordering of vaccines so as to help Singapore become one of the first few countries to begin mass vaccinations, and

Security forces within the Home Team and SAF continuing to do their duties.

He also commended the effort by the public:

Youths delivering food and essentials to the elderly and those under quarantine,

Youths helping to set up translation websites to help medical teams treating migrant workers,

Retired doctors and nurses coming back to help, and

Full-time national servicemen (NSF) extending their service to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such "cohesion and compliance", according to Ng, allowed Singapore to celebrate national events such as National Day and New Year without additional outbreaks.

Singapore passed the Covid-19 test

All of this means that Singapore has therefore passed the Covid-19 test with a "resounding yes", Ng added.

In explaining that the effort by Singapore was essentially Total Defence in action and that the pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of the concept, he said:

"Singapore did not have it easy when the pandemic broke out into the migrant worker community, with tens of thousands affected. Many workers especially in hard hit sectors like travel and hospitality lost income or jobs entirely. Yet when the circuit breaker and other restrictions were imposed, Singaporeans rallied together and put the interest of Singapore before self. The result was clear for everyone to see – that Total Defence in action saves lives and jobs."

Here is his speech in full:

Top image screenshot from Ng Eng Hen Facebook