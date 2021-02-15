Back

New Zealand announces 3-day lockdown on Auckland after 3 new local cases

Demonstrators have gathered outside the PM's office.

Karen Lui | February 15, 2021, 10:55 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, will go into into lockdown after the discovery of three new community cases.

The three new cases are confirmed to be a a mother, father, and daughter in the same household in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.

Alert level 3

Residents are required to stay at home from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17.

A total of 1.7 million residents in the metropolitan city will not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential shopping and work, starting from 11:59pm on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Schools and non-essential shops will close, with restricted entry in and out of the city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has emphasised "the need to go hard and early" in order to "avoid the risk of a wider outbreak and the risk of a longer period of restriction".

Gatherings in Auckland are now restricted to 10 people, only for weddings and funerals.

While Auckland will move into Alert Level 3, the rest of New Zealand will move into Alert Level 2, all of which are subjected to review on a 24-hour basis.

Alert Level 3 calls for residents to work from home and allows the expansion of support bubbles to include close and extended family, and caretakers or other support for isolated residents.

Alert Level 2 allows residents to leave their homes while maintaining social distancing measures.

According to Arden, the three days will allow authorities to gain "further information, undertake large scale testing and establish if there has been wider community transmission".

Anti-lockdown demonstrations

Demonstrators have gathered outside Arden's office in Auckland this morning (Feb. 15) despite orders to stay at home and Arden's current location in Wellington.

According to newshub.co.nz, the police are monitoring the situation and have reminded the involved parties about the restrictions.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images from Getty and Unsplash.

Beast & Butterflies, Bar Bar Black Sheep visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tonight's update.

February 14, 2021, 10:46 PM

Tesla Model 3 selling for S$113,000 in S'pore, more than double US price -- COE not included

If you love to drive a piece of cutting edge technology, it is a small price to pay.

February 14, 2021, 07:11 PM

SBS Transit bus 168 & SMRT bus 858 engage in mechanical foreplay along expressway

They were like rubbing up against each other.

February 14, 2021, 06:54 PM

2 Japanese & 1 Indonesian men in S'pore investigated for taking part in protest outside Embassy of Myanmar

Did not have a permit to assemble.

February 14, 2021, 06:08 PM

5 men killed in Tanjong Pagar crash is traffic accident with most fatalities in last 10 years: Police

Very serious.

February 14, 2021, 05:56 PM

61cm-tall Pikachu fortune cat selling for S$460, only 299 units available for pre-order

A smaller 16cm-tall version is also available, for S$120.

February 14, 2021, 05:29 PM

14 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 14, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 14, 2021, 04:22 PM

Vintage photos of 1941 S'pore prior to Japanese invasion induce fascination, nostalgia

A trip down memory lane.

February 14, 2021, 04:16 PM

Bats spotted cohabiting with bees in same tree in Katong S'pore

Just hanging around.

February 14, 2021, 03:47 PM

Pulau Tekong Cookhouse serves up scrumptious Chinese New Year lunch special

Shiok.

February 14, 2021, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.