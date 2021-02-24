Starbucks standalone outlet with drive-thru & glass walls opens in Johor 1-hour away from S'pore

A new standalone Starbucks with glass walls and drive-thru has opened in Johor Bahru.

Located at Skudai R&R DT (Southbound), the cafe's location is typically about an hour's drive from Singapore with regular traffic factored in.

The cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating.

Starbucks Malaysia launched an opening special on Feb. 10 and 11, 2021, in conjunction with the outlet's opening.

The offers included letting customers purchase two Grande-sized drinks at RM28 (S$9.15) or two Venti-sized drinks at RM30 (S$9.80).

Customers also got a complimentary Starbucks donut with minimum spending of RM30 in a single receipt.

Information on the new outlet is currently scant, but it opens from 8am daily from Monday to Sunday.

Address: 14, Jalan R&R Skudai, Kawasan R&R Skudai, 81400 Senai Johor

