13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 26, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 26.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 13 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 59,913.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Feb. 20: 12

Feb. 21: 11

Feb. 22: 10

Feb. 23: 4

Feb. 24: 7

Feb. 25: 10

Feb. 26: 13

Top image via Josephine Teo/Facebook