13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 26, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Feb. 26.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All 13 cases are imported, and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
This brings the total number of cases to 59,913.
There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Feb. 20: 12
Feb. 21: 11
Feb. 22: 10
Feb. 23: 4
Feb. 24: 7
Feb. 25: 10
Feb. 26: 13
