Netflix Japan collaborates with 'Attack on Titan' studio to offer animation scholarships & stints, open to S'poreans

Weebs and closet weebs now have a chance to live their dreams.

According to SoraNews24, Netflix Japan is collaborating with WIT Studio to offer animation scholarships in Japan, as well as stints to work on a Netflix original anime afterwards.

WIT Studio is best known for producing the first three seasons of "Attack on Titan".

The WIT Animator Academy course is open to foreigners (including Singaporeans), on the following conditions: they have to be residing in Japan, and their language ability should transcend conversational Japanese.

The course

It's a six-month course at the Sasayuri Video Training Institute in Tokyo, and classes will be held five days a week.

The small school is combined with a cafe, from what we gather after a bit of Googling (the cover photo you're looking at is Netflix's very posh office in Japan, not the animation school).

In fact, its website states that the Animator Education Department of Sasayuri Video Training Institute is only scheduled to start in April 2021.

Here's the street where the school is located:

SoraNews24 reported that Hitomi Tateno, who worked for 25 years as an animation checker for Studio Ghibli, is designing the curriculum and leading it as the representative lecturer.

Tateno has worked on "Howl’s Moving Castle", "Spirited Away", and "My Neighbor Totoro", ensuring that the animation in these classics moved artistically.

Details

It's a tough fight — the streaming giant is only looking at 10 students for its first intake.

The course runs from April to September 2021. Applicants should be between 18 and 25 years old.

You can apply here by Feb. 28, with three or more of your own works required.

SoraNews24 adds that there will be "practical skill exams and interviews", with the final selection taking place in March.

Top image via Netflix Japan, Attack on Titan