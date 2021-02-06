S'pore National Eye Centre issues apology after staff mistakenly given 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) has apologised after a staff member was mistakenly administered five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, both CNA and The Straits Times reported.

Mistake was due to "lapse in communication"

The error had occurred on Jan. 14, during a vaccination exercise at the eye centre for SNEC staff, according to the centre.

It had been the result of human error arising from a "lapse in communication among the vaccination team," SNEC elaborated.

A staff member of the vaccination team, who was in charge of diluting the vaccine, had been called away to attend to other matters while preparing the vaccine.

A second staff member then mistook the undiluted dose in the vial as ready for administration, SNEC added.

Error discovered "within minutes of the vaccination"

The error was subsequently discovered "within minutes of the vaccination" while the injected staff member was resting at a designated area.

SNEC highlighted that senior doctors were alerted and the staff member in question was found to be well, with no adverse reactions or side effects.

As a precaution, the staff was warded at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and discharged two days later, after remaining stable.

Meanwhile, the vaccination exercise was halted at the centre, with the remaining staff receiving the vaccine at SGH.

Eye centre medical director: "Thorough review" has been undertaken

SNEC's medical director, Wong Tien Yin, was further quoted as stating that a "thorough review" has since been undertaken of the centre's internal processes to ensure such a lapse does not happen again.

In adding that the centre took a serious view of the matter, with staff safety as its priority, he said, "We are extremely sorry that this incident happened."

As per Wong:

“We have apologised to the staff concerned and the staff’s family. We will continue to monitor the staff’s health closely and provide the necessary support."

Thus far, about 175,000 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as of Feb. 2.

6,000 people have also completed the full vaccination course by receiving the second dose.

