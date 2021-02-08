You can name a cockroach after your ex & watch it get eaten for Valentine's Day

Here's an unconventional way to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day.

According to CNN, San Antonio Zoo in Texas lets you to name a cockroach after your ex, and watch it get mercilessly devoured by a bird, reptile, or mammal.

"Cry me a cockroach"

The annual "Cry me a cockroach" event is back by popular demand, after gaining international attention and garnering more than US$45,000 in donations in 2020.

Much like the previous year, spurned lovers and broken-hearted souls will be able to symbolically name a cockroach after a former significant other, and have it served up as an "enrichment treat" to one of the zoo's animals.

All for only US$5 (~S$6.60).

If your ex was a particularly smarmy one, you can also pay US$20 (~S$26.60) more to name a pre-frozen rat after them, and have it fed to the king of reptiles -- the Komodo Dragon.

For the relationships that bring less resentment but are nonetheless particularly vexing, there's a new option.

Folks can opt to symbolically purchase a US$5 herbivore option consisting of romaine lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens, which will then be fed to one of the zoo's vegetarian animals.

According to the order form, you do not need to be within the U.S. to make use of this service. All you need to do is input your address (international options allowed), billing information, and credit card details.

Valentine's Day livestream

According to San Antonio Zoo, the feedings will be streamed on Facebook Live on Valentine's Day. Videos of the feeding frenzy will also be posted to the zoo's other social media pages (Twitter, Instagram, etc) throughout the day.

Folks can expect to receive a certificate after confirmation, to share on social media or even frame as a memorable keepsake.

According to CNN, interested individuals have until 6pm ET, Feb. 13 (i.e. 7am SGT, Feb. 14) to register on the zoo's website.

Due to privacy concerns however, only first names will be displayed during the event.

The money raised from the "Cry Me A Cockroach" event is expected to go towards expanding the zoo's jaguar habitat with a connected overhead catwalk.

Top image via San Antonio Facebook and Unsplash