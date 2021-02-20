S'pore calls Myanmar military's use of lethal force on unarmed protestors 'inexcusable' after 2 protestors killed

On Feb. 20, Myanmar's security forces opened fire on protesters in the city of Mandalay leaving at least two killed.

According to CNA, about 30 other individuals were injured in an incident that saw the police and soldiers fire live rounds, rubber bullets, and slingshot balls.

Responding to media queries, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed its dismay at the reports.

"The use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is inexcusable," said a spokesperson.

"We strongly urge the security forces to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of lives, and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and restore calm."

MFA also called for the troubled state to work towards "national reconciliation".

This included a "return to Myanmar's path of democratic transition, through dialogue and without resorting to violence".

Vivian speaks against use of live rounds

After a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart earlier this week, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan released a statement saying that "live rounds should not be fired on unarmed civilians under any circumstances".

In the meeting, both ministers discussed the role Asean could play in facilitating constructive dialogue in Myanmar.

Top image by STR/AFP via Getty Images