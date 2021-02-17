Back

Myanmar protesters call for boycott of S'pore brands like Tiger Beer & Ya Kun Kaya Toast

The graphics circulated online claimed that Singapore is supporting the dictatorship.

Julia Yeo | February 17, 2021, 06:28 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Protesters against the military in Myanmar have taken to social media to call for the boycott of Singapore products and brands, such as Tiger Beer and Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

Myanmar protesters call for boycott of Singapore products

Graphics and posters calling for the boycott of brands and goods from Singapore have been circulating widely on Twitter.

Urging people to boycott brands such as Tiger Beer, BreadTalk, and Crystal Jade, the illustrations read:

"Singapore is not respecting the voices of Myanmar People. Singapore is supporting the Dictatorship."

The graphics also added that Singapore is the largest investor in Myanmar.

Protesters outside Singapore embassy in Yangon

On Feb. 13, protesters were also seen gathering outside the Singapore Embassy in Yangon, calling on Singapore's financial institutions, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) to stop processing transactions for banks linked to the Myanmar military.

An activist from the International Federation of Human Rights had urged international companies to break all partnerships with the military regime in Myanmar, and mentioned that Singapore, being the largest investor in Myanmar, is key, according to The Japan Times.

Vivian Balakrishnan stressed importance of separating politics and business

During a parliament sitting on Feb. 16, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan urged Myanmar's authorities to "exercise utmost restraint" in light of the burgeoning protests in Myanmar against the military takeover.

He added that he hoped for the release of detained political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint.

However, the minister emphasised that it is crucial to separate political and business decisions, and let businesses make commercial decisions based on their own interests, mentioning that businesses should be able to evaluate the risks for themselves. He said:

"The current volatile operating environment, including a report that a foreign national had been arrested, will certainly affect the investment outlook and undermine business confidence.

Our own businessmen are aware of this downside risk, and I have no doubt that Singaporean businesses are re-evaluating their risk profile and their exposure to this market."

Vivian pointed out that while Singapore is Myanmar's largest foreign investor, the major proportion of Singapore's investments in the country have occurred in the last five years, under the National League of Democracy's (NLD) civilian leadership.

"In fact, this period -- the last five years -- saw a tenfold increase in Singapore's direct investments in Myanmar compared to the preceding five-year period," Vivian said.

Read more:

Top image via Mratt Kyaw Thu/Twitter

Taiwan says deal to get 5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from BioNTech halted due to 'external force'

Without naming China, he said "certain people" don't want Taiwan to be "too happy".

February 17, 2021, 06:22 PM

First shipment of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine arrives in S'pore ahead of original March schedule

The Moderna vaccine was approved just earlier this month.

February 17, 2021, 06:12 PM

5 things I learnt at university that are actually useful at work

University can be so much more than just getting a certificate.

February 17, 2021, 05:57 PM

M'sian man returns home to surprise wife & kids after getting stuck in S'pore for 1 year due to Covid-19

Feels.

February 17, 2021, 05:48 PM

South Korean volleyball twin stars, 25, kicked from national team after bullying pasts exposed by victims

They were facing allegations from their former teammates from middle school.

February 17, 2021, 05:12 PM

S'porean actress Selena Tan to star in Hollywood comedy with Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel

As well as Lenny Kravitz.

February 17, 2021, 05:08 PM

Driver escaped from LTA officer on foot after crashing his car into bench at Marine Terrace

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 17, 2021, 05:05 PM

Foreword Coffee Roasters offers S$2.90 coffee all day at new Canberra Plaza outlet from Feb. 16-21, 2021

Only available at this outlet.

February 17, 2021, 05:03 PM

Protesters gather outside S'pore embassy in Yangon, Myanmar

Demonstrators say they are asking foreign governments to side with them.

February 17, 2021, 04:55 PM

11 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Feb. 17, 2021, 1 is locally-transmitted

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

February 17, 2021, 03:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.