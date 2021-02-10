Back

MRT trains, stations & public buses in S'pore get into festive spirit with CNY decorations

It's festive season.

Syahindah Ishak | February 10, 2021, 08:46 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and our public transport is ready for it.

Decorations

To celebrate the Year of the Ox, a number of MRT trains, stations and public buses have been decorated with oxen, pineapples, red packets, and gold ingots.

On Feb. 3, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled the decorations via its Facebook page.

MRT trains

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

According to LTA, CNY-themed train runs on each of the five MRT lines from now till March 5.

Buses

The CNY-themed buses will run on eight services including 61, 80, 143, 147, 166, 174, 960 and 963.

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

Stations

Wall murals at the Bukit Panjang, Bedok, Chinatown and Serangoon MRT stations are decked out in CNY motifs too.

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

Image from LTA/FB.

Past decorations

It has become a yearly tradition for our buses and trains to get into the CNY mood.

Take a look at past years' decorations:

They also go all out for other festivities, such as Hari Raya, Deepavali, and Christmas:

Nice.

Top images from LTA/FB.

Asean people would rather side with US over China in 2021 if forced to make a choice

China is the only major power that experienced a drop in trust from the region.

February 10, 2021, 07:14 PM

A lot more single-person HDB households in S'pore

Whole house to yourself.

February 10, 2021, 06:52 PM

JJ Lin back in S'pore for Chinese New Year, cooks steak for mum & goes cycling with family

Everybody wanting to be his mum now.

February 10, 2021, 06:40 PM

S'porean man, 54, donates to AWARE after molesting woman on MRT train, sentenced to 18 days' jail

He had pleaded guilty to one count of outrage of modesty.

February 10, 2021, 06:10 PM

S'pore parking warden keeps calm & issues parking ticket to motorist aggressively protesting his innocence

Keep calm & carry on.

February 10, 2021, 05:50 PM

Driver stuck at Tampines Mall carpark gantry grateful for help from kind 'Maserati dude'

Friendly gestures.

February 10, 2021, 05:49 PM

Woman dies after getting stabbed at Tampines, suspected assailant found in Punggol hours later dies too

Police investigations into the unnatural deaths are ongoing.

February 10, 2021, 05:41 PM

Last survivor of WW2 Battle of Pasir Panjang dies of Covid-19 in Selangor

He was admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 on Jan. 26.

February 10, 2021, 05:33 PM

Fragrance S'pore has DIY bak kwa BBQ set with disposable grill for S$28

Ownself cook, ownself eat.

February 10, 2021, 05:10 PM

Yanxi Palace hotpot in Chinatown S'pore for about S$50 per pax: worth it or not?

Spoiler: It's not exactly Yanxi-Palace themed.

February 10, 2021, 05:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.