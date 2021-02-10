MRT trains, stations & public buses in S'pore get into festive spirit with CNY decorations

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and our public transport is ready for it.

Decorations

To celebrate the Year of the Ox, a number of MRT trains, stations and public buses have been decorated with oxen, pineapples, red packets, and gold ingots.

On Feb. 3, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) unveiled the decorations via its Facebook page.

MRT trains

According to LTA, CNY-themed train runs on each of the five MRT lines from now till March 5.

Buses

The CNY-themed buses will run on eight services including 61, 80, 143, 147, 166, 174, 960 and 963.

Stations

Wall murals at the Bukit Panjang, Bedok, Chinatown and Serangoon MRT stations are decked out in CNY motifs too.

Past decorations

It has become a yearly tradition for our buses and trains to get into the CNY mood.

Take a look at past years' decorations:

They also go all out for other festivities, such as Hari Raya, Deepavali, and Christmas:

Nice.

Top images from LTA/FB.