Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted on Friday, Feb. 19, hurling fiery red lava from its peak.

It is one of the world's most active volcanoes close to Indonesia's Yogyakarta on Java island.

Over the past two days it had caused hundreds of minor volcanic quakes and spewed lava almost two dozen times

Indonesia's geological agency said in a report: "This morning, lava avalanches were observed seven times."

The lava thrown up travelled up to 700m to the southwest.

The official warning over the status of the volcano has been unchanged at its second-highest level since November 2020, despite the latest activity.

Residents were told to avoid the area within a 5km radius of the crater.

Lava as well as airborne volcanic material are threats to their well-being.

In February 2021, the volcano spewed huge clouds of smoke and ash that billowed down its sides.

Last major eruption

Mount Merapi's last erupted in 2010, killing more than 300 people.

Some 280,000 residents from surrounding areas were forced to evacuate.

This was the most powerful eruption since 1930, when 1,300 people were killed.

Another explosion in 1994 killed 60 people.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.