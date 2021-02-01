Back

Mum, 29, chased out of S'pore home with daughter, 7, now studying to be financial assistant

Picking up the pieces.

Belmont Lay | February 01, 2021, 06:37 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The woman who was thrown out of the house by her husband is picking up the pieces after she was moved to a rental HDB flat with her seven-year-old daughter.

The New Paper reported after speaking to the woman, referred to only as Madam N, that she is now studying to be a financial assistant.

An appeal to help the woman with populating her spartan rental flat with appliances and furniture was fulfilled within 10 minutes by people in Singapore.

The appeal was made by Punggol West MP Sun Xueling.

The 29-year-old woman only had S$85 on her and a bag with some clothes, when she went to a crisis shelter with her daughter, following a marriage dispute with the girl's father.

Madam N was from Vietnam.

She is now a Singaporean.

She had to quit her part-time jobs in security and at a quarantine facility to take care of her daughter.

She said she intends to work as a financial assistant and is studying for the required test next month.

Madam N said: "I remember I was stressed and I wanted to give up. But I knew that for the sake of my daughter's future, I had to persevere.

"Now, I just want to settle down and move on with my daughter."

Madam N is thankful for all the help.

She said: "I am touched that so many people reached out to help us, and it has given me hope."

"I am grateful to everyone, including the social workers and of course, Ms Sun."

Background

After two weeks at the shelter, Madam N decided to approach the Punggol West MP for help and went to Sun's Meet-the-People Session (MPS) on Dec. 28, 2020, as she did not have family here to turn to.

Desperate to move to a place she can share with her daughter, the mother sought Sun's help to secure a rental flat and financial assistance.

Sun and her team contacted the Housing Board about a rental flat application, and provided financial assistance and NTUC vouchers.

Sun, who is Minister of State for Social and Family Development, then made a public plea for help on Facebook when the woman secured a unit.

Within 10 minutes, members of the public offered items such as a television and school bags.

Sun and her team also wrote to the girl's primary school to request for student care help so Madam N could have time to look for a job.

Top photos via Sun Xueling & Unsplash

S'pore man, 53, to be charged for having 12 people over for birthday celebration on Oct. 2020

He owns a residential unit at Daisy Road.

February 01, 2021, 06:22 PM

Man in China asks neighbour to turn off WiFi as wife fears radiation. Neighbour suggests he moves out.

Wow.

February 01, 2021, 05:44 PM

Make climate the 7th pillar of Total Defence: Seah Kian Peng

He encouraged people to commit to individual actions that can help Singapore's fight against climate change, rather than solely relying on the government.

February 01, 2021, 05:36 PM

Donor in Hong Kong receives same but badly doctored photos of child she has been sponsoring over the years

World Vision Hong Kong has apologised for the "confusion".

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven in Taiwan has Nintendo Switch booth, arcade games & more

Whoa.

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Girl, 6, goes missing at Tanjong Pagar food court, found nearby by police & K-9 dog unit tracking her scent

Safe.

February 01, 2021, 04:25 PM

Sustainability & healthy economic growth can & should go hand-in-hand: Louis Ng

Climate change is not a problem easily solved by engineering, it is also an economic threat.

February 01, 2021, 04:14 PM

42 S'pore firms fined for getting staff to go back to office when they could work from home

When meetings could be an email.

February 01, 2021, 04:02 PM

Luke's Lobster opens at Jewel Changi Airport with new truffle butter lobster roll

More lobster rolls.

February 01, 2021, 03:57 PM

29 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared this evening.

February 01, 2021, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.