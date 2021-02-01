Mum, 29, chased out of S'pore home with daughter, 7, now studying to be financial assistant

The woman who was thrown out of the house by her husband is picking up the pieces after she was moved to a rental HDB flat with her seven-year-old daughter.

The New Paper reported after speaking to the woman, referred to only as Madam N, that she is now studying to be a financial assistant.

An appeal to help the woman with populating her spartan rental flat with appliances and furniture was fulfilled within 10 minutes by people in Singapore.

The appeal was made by Punggol West MP Sun Xueling.

The 29-year-old woman only had S$85 on her and a bag with some clothes, when she went to a crisis shelter with her daughter, following a marriage dispute with the girl's father.

Madam N was from Vietnam.

She is now a Singaporean.

She had to quit her part-time jobs in security and at a quarantine facility to take care of her daughter.

She said she intends to work as a financial assistant and is studying for the required test next month.

Madam N said: "I remember I was stressed and I wanted to give up. But I knew that for the sake of my daughter's future, I had to persevere.

"Now, I just want to settle down and move on with my daughter."

Madam N is thankful for all the help.

She said: "I am touched that so many people reached out to help us, and it has given me hope."

"I am grateful to everyone, including the social workers and of course, Ms Sun."

Background

After two weeks at the shelter, Madam N decided to approach the Punggol West MP for help and went to Sun's Meet-the-People Session (MPS) on Dec. 28, 2020, as she did not have family here to turn to.

Desperate to move to a place she can share with her daughter, the mother sought Sun's help to secure a rental flat and financial assistance.

Sun and her team contacted the Housing Board about a rental flat application, and provided financial assistance and NTUC vouchers.

Sun, who is Minister of State for Social and Family Development, then made a public plea for help on Facebook when the woman secured a unit.

Within 10 minutes, members of the public offered items such as a television and school bags.

Sun and her team also wrote to the girl's primary school to request for student care help so Madam N could have time to look for a job.

