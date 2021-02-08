Back

1-for-1: Mos Burger S'pore selling 2 Wagyu burgers à la carte for S$7.95 from Feb. 8-28, 2021

It's the Year of the Ox, after all.

Belmont Lay | February 08, 2021, 07:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Mos Burger Singapore is having a one-for-one Wagyu burger promotion from Feb. 8 to 28, 2021.

Mos Burger fans, please take note:

The deal involves selling two Wagyu burgers à la carte for the price of one.

In other words, for every purchase of one Wagyu Burger, customers will get one free Demi Glace Wagyu Burger.

These two burgers cost S$7.95 in total.

Cheezy Wagyu Burger (left) & free Demiglace Wagyu Burger (right)

Options for Wagyu Burgers are:

Cheezy Wagyu Burger,

Premium Smoked Wagyu Burger,

Premium Smoked Wagyu Cheese Burger,

Teriyaki Glazed Wagyu Burger or

Teriyaki Glazed Wagyu Cheese Burger.

This offer is only available at 17 stores:

MOS Burger China Square,

Marina Bay Financial Centre,

Marina One,

Fusionopolis One,

Republic Plaza,

Plaza Singapura,

Novena Square,

Millenia Walk,

HabourFront,

100AM,

Cathay Cineleisure,

The Centrepoint,

Suntec City,

MOS Cafe Great World,

Jewel Changi Airport,

Raffles City &

Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Pakatan Harapan backing Anwar as PM & not me led to their downfall: Mahathir

"If the PH had named me, everything that is happening now will not happen."

February 08, 2021, 06:58 PM

Bright yellow & cherry blossom-like flowers in full bloom on S'pore roadside trees & shrubs

*a e s t h e t i c*

February 08, 2021, 06:38 PM

SPF's Special Ops team force entry into Woodlands HDB flat, apprehend man in army uniform

The man, a 37-year-old IMH patient, allegedly refused to cooperate with medical staff and locked himself inside his unit.

February 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

S'pore business travel bubble plan delayed

Travellers were originally slated to start arriving under the plan last month.

February 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

Yishun coffee shop stall sells Ramly burgers from S$4

Good news for people in the North.

February 08, 2021, 06:22 PM

I checked out what RWS is doing this CNY weekend

All the huats in the world.

February 08, 2021, 06:20 PM

GrabFood rider casually grabs S$8 potted plant from Yishun HDB corridor after checking no one was looking

While the family was out for dinner at the time, the incident was captured on CCTV.

February 08, 2021, 06:11 PM

George Shultz, Ronald Reagan's Secretary of State & Lee Kuan Yew's friend, dies at 100

A giant on the world stage.

February 08, 2021, 05:47 PM

Signature by KOI to launch Rum & Raisin Earl Grey & VSOP Ruby on Mar. 1, 2021

Refreshing.

February 08, 2021, 04:48 PM

75-year-old woman allegedly operated mahjong parlour at HDB flat in Jurong for 8 years

She was arrested with 10 other women, aged 22-88.

February 08, 2021, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.