1-for-1: Mos Burger S'pore selling 2 Wagyu burgers à la carte for S$7.95 from Feb. 8-28, 2021

Mos Burger Singapore is having a one-for-one Wagyu burger promotion from Feb. 8 to 28, 2021.

Mos Burger fans, please take note:

The deal involves selling two Wagyu burgers à la carte for the price of one.

In other words, for every purchase of one Wagyu Burger, customers will get one free Demi Glace Wagyu Burger.

These two burgers cost S$7.95 in total.

Options for Wagyu Burgers are:

Cheezy Wagyu Burger,

Premium Smoked Wagyu Burger,

Premium Smoked Wagyu Cheese Burger,

Teriyaki Glazed Wagyu Burger or

Teriyaki Glazed Wagyu Cheese Burger.

This offer is only available at 17 stores:

MOS Burger China Square,

Marina Bay Financial Centre,

Marina One,

Fusionopolis One,

Republic Plaza,

Plaza Singapura,

Novena Square,

Millenia Walk,

HabourFront,

100AM,

Cathay Cineleisure,

The Centrepoint,

Suntec City,

MOS Cafe Great World,

Jewel Changi Airport,

Raffles City &

Takashimaya Shopping Centre.