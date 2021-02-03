Monopoly Explore! SG game app out in S'pore

Monopoly Explore! SG mobile game app has launched in Singapore.

The good old classic board game that typically ends in fights among friends and family, or is left unfinished, is free for download from now via the Google Play Store and from Feb. 22, 2021 via the Apple App Store, until Apr. 30, 2021 .

Players can explore and rediscover Singapore in the app littered with iconic locations, with attractive prizes to be won weekly, including S$8,000 worth of cash.

Game features

The app version of Monopoly uses its own in-game Monopoly$ currency.

The reinvented board game's tiles are divided into four categories that represent unique local experiences: Food, Goods, Faces, and Spaces.

The board game tiles surround a space that features iconic buildings and structures around Singapore like the Marina Bay Sands, the Merlion, and the Dragon Playground.

Players can select from locally themed tokens, such as the classic red plastic chair, HDB void deck table, and a tissue pack.

Similar to the offline board game, the mobile app retains the four familiar corner squares.

These include "Go" that allows the collecting of Monopoly$200 as you pass, "Free Parking", "Go to Jail", and "In Jail/ Just Visiting", in addition to the "Chance" tiles.

How it works

Players in the game get to explore ethnic enclaves, museums, and other cultural spaces, such as Little India, National Museum of Singapore, and Arts House.

To move along the tiles, players have to roll the dice.

Once they land on a tile, they can unlock exclusive content, such as informative videos and fun games.

Landing on The Good Tile, for example, offers players the opportunity to donate to local non-profit organisations, such as The Food Bank Singapore.

Players can look forward to mini-games, such as delivering food orders around the city in the foodpanda City Delivery and brewing local coffee in the Perfect Toast Box Kopi.

Players can also gain information about the museum's treasures and take a quiz about Singapore's iconic landmarks to level up and increase chances of winning prizes.

Check out the website, Facebook and Instagram accounts for more information and updates.

Top images by Monopoly Explore! SG