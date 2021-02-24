Myanmar helper saw doctor about 2 months before she died, 'nothing adverse' flagged: MOM

Piang Ngaih Don, the Myanmar foreign domestic worker who was repeatedly assaulted while in the employ of a Singaporean family, was examined by a doctor just about two months before her tragic death in July 2016.

She was also examined by the same doctor in January that year.

However, "nothing adverse" was "flagged to the authorities' attention" on either occasion.

Physically abused by employer

A statement from the Ministry of Manpower on Feb. 24 provided details about Piang's employment with Gaiyathiri Murugayan and her husband Kevin Chelvam, a Singaporean couple.

Piang, the mother of a three-year-old son, came to Singapore and began working for Chelvam on May 28, 2015. It was her first time working in Singapore, and Chelvam was her first employer.

Straits Times reported that Gaiyathiri was unhappy with Piang's performance, and shouted at her if she felt that Piang was being disobedient. This escalated into physical abuse in Oct. 2015, about four months after Piang began working there.

The abusive practices included:

Slapping, pushing, punching, kicking Piang and stomping on her while she was on the ground.

Hitting Piang with objects like a plastic bottle or metal ladle, pulling her up from the ground by her hair, burning her with a heated iron and choking her.

Allowing her to sleep only five hours every night.

Piang was also given "meals" like bread soaked in water and cold food straight from the refrigerator. By the time of her death in July 2016, Piang weighed just 24kg.

Examined by same doctor twice

On Jan. 19, 2016, Piang went for her six-monthly medical examination, and passed the examination.

In May 2016, MOM said that Piang visited the same doctor for a runny nose, cough and swelling on her legs.

According to CNA, regarding the May 2016 clinic visit:

"When the helper removed her face mask and sunglasses in the clinic, the doctor saw bruises around her eye sockets and cheeks, but Gaiyathiri explained these away by saying the victim fell down frequently as she was clumsy. She turned down the doctor's suggestions for further tests of the victim's swollen legs, as there could be underlying conditions."

According to MOM, "Nothing adverse was flagged to the authorities’ attention on either occasion."

No adverse feedback from Singapore couple's previous foreign domestic workers

MOM added that during the first six months of Piang's employment (June to December 2015), Chelvam complained about "communication problems" and Piang's work performance.

The employment agent offered to replace Piang "multiple times", but Chelvam did not take up the offer.

MOM also said that during this time, the agent spoke to Piang twice but "did not pick up on any issues."

Chelvam and his family had previously employed four other foreign domestic workers, but MOM said they did not receive any complaints or "adverse feedback" from them.

MOM expressed their sympathies to Piang's next of kin:

"The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) would like to express our deepest sympathies to the next-of-kin of former foreign domestic worker (FDW) Ms Piang Ngaih Don. At the time of her death, MOM ensured that a full insurance payout was made to the next-of-kin, consisting of the full death benefit, repatriation cost and a special gratuity payment. Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) had also made a donation to her family and facilitated her brother’s visit to Singapore."

MOM added that it will "intensify" their efforts to interview all new foreign domestic workers about their well-being.

They will also engage with healthcare providers to see how they can support them to identify cases of possible abuse.

MOM added:

"Members of the public who may be aware of any ill-treatment of FDWs, or FDWs facing employment or other issues (may) reach out to CDE or Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST) for help. FDWs can also call the MOM helpline at 1800 339 5505 to speak to an MOM officer."

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo called the case "appalling", extended her deepest condolences to Piang's family and said her team had reached out to the family to provide support and assistance.

