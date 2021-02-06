Over 280 companies fined for breaching Covid-19 rules since March 2020: MOM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has cautioned that the risk of workplace transmission is a "significant cause for concern" with the formation of two Covid-19 clusters at workplaces recently.

MOM said that they have stepped up enforcement of Safe Management Measures (SMM) at workplaces.

Since last March, 36,000 workplaces have been inspected.

Over 280 companies were fined

Over 280 companies were issued fines and close to 140 employers have been ordered to cease operations for serious breaches.

Some of the common breaches include not allowing an adequate proportion of employees to work from home or failing to implement safe distancing such as not putting markers in the meeting room and the chairs were not one-metre apart.

No loheis or Chinese New Year meals

MOM also reminded companies that social gatherings such as loheis or Chinese New Year meals are not allowed.

Companies can show their appreciation to staff and stakeholders in other ways such as virtual celebrations or care packs.

For breaches of SMM, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$1,000 and repeat offenders up to S$2,000.

Some errant employers have also been directed to cease operations for serious breaches.

