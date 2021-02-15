Pop-up Molang-themed cafe available at Bugis from Feb. 18, 2021

Kumoya cafe is back to earn your money with a new character theme.

From Feb. 18, the cafe will transform into a Molang-themed space featuring characters like Molang and Piu Piu.

These names may or may not mean something to you, but Baigo, Lemmy, and Lomo will be there as well.

Molang-themed cafe

For the uninitiated, Molang is an animated television series that is based on a South Korean emoticon.

Molang is a cute bunny rabbit who takes on the world with a feel-good attitude with his best friend, Piu Piu the chick.

Here's what the cafe will look like:

Menu

This time, the menu will include eight snacks, four mains, four desserts and 10 beverages.

These items range from S$10.90 to S$25.90 and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Here's a quick look at the menu:

Mains

Friendship-is-love Carona Cream Pasta (S$19.90)

Nighty-nite Sleep Tight Chicken Katsu Curry rice (S$25.90)

Up, up and away Happy Creamy Salmon Rice (S$23.90)

The BFF Salmon I Love You Burger (S$23.90)

Snacks

Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$13.90)

Desserts

Happy Sunny day Mango Berries Cake Jar (S$14.90)

Love is in the Air Mango Berries Churros Fondue (S$24.90)

Love on Cloud 9 Mango Strawberry Parfait (S$20.90)

Huggy Hugs Mango Berries Shibuya Toast (S$24.90)

Drinks

Mango Lychee Soda Slurper (S$13.90)

Piu Piu's Mango Passionfruit Soda (S$13.90)

Cutesy Iced Chocolate (S$11.90)

Marvellous Molang Iced Latte (S$11.90)

Floaty Clouds Mango Frappe (S$12.90)

Floaty Clouds Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe (S$12.90)

Piu Piu Hot Chocolate Party (S$10.90)

Hoppity Hop Hot Latte (S$10.90)

As you can see, except for its presentation, the food items are largely the same as past iterations.

Prices stated are subject to seven per cent GST.

Time limit of 90 minutes

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, no lard and no alcohol but it is not Halal certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

Reservations can be made here.

Details

Address: Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa, 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays.

Top image from Kumoya.