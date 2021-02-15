Back

Pop-up Molang-themed cafe available at Bugis from Feb. 18, 2021

Too cute to eat.

Fasiha Nazren | February 15, 2021, 12:14 PM

Kumoya cafe is back to earn your money with a new character theme.

From Feb. 18, the cafe will transform into a Molang-themed space featuring characters like Molang and Piu Piu.

These names may or may not mean something to you, but Baigo, Lemmy, and Lomo will be there as well.

Molang-themed cafe

For the uninitiated, Molang is an animated television series that is based on a South Korean emoticon.

Molang is a cute bunny rabbit who takes on the world with a feel-good attitude with his best friend, Piu Piu the chick.

Here's what the cafe will look like:

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Menu

This time, the menu will include eight snacks, four mains, four desserts and 10 beverages.

These items range from S$10.90 to S$25.90 and there is a minimum order of at least one food or drink item per person.

Here's a quick look at the menu:

Mains

Friendship-is-love Carona Cream Pasta (S$19.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Nighty-nite Sleep Tight Chicken Katsu Curry rice (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Up, up and away Happy Creamy Salmon Rice (S$23.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

The BFF Salmon I Love You Burger (S$23.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Snacks

Nacho Cheese Fries (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Golden Sweet Potato Fries (S$12.90)

 

Photo from Kumoya.

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Karaage Chicken with Shoyu Glaze (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Desserts

Happy Sunny day Mango Berries Cake Jar (S$14.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Love is in the Air Mango Berries Churros Fondue (S$24.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Love on Cloud 9 Mango Strawberry Parfait (S$20.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Huggy Hugs Mango Berries Shibuya Toast (S$24.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Drinks

Mango Lychee Soda Slurper (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Piu Piu's Mango Passionfruit Soda (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Cutesy Iced Chocolate (S$11.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Marvellous Molang Iced Latte (S$11.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Floaty Clouds Mango Frappe (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Floaty Clouds Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Piu Piu Hot Chocolate Party (S$10.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Hoppity Hop Hot Latte (S$10.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

As you can see, except for its presentation, the food items are largely the same as past iterations.

Prices stated are subject to seven per cent GST.

Time limit of 90 minutes

According to Kumoya, their menu has no pork, no lard and no alcohol but it is not Halal certified.

There is also a dining time limit of 90 minutes.

Reservations can be made here.

Details

Address: Kumoya @ Jalan Klapa, 8 Jalan Klapa Singapore 199320

Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays.

Top image from Kumoya.

