Honey coated cheesy mochi with roasted soybean topping available for S$6.90

Beans Party, a cafe that serves mains, desserts and bubble tea has launched a Japanese-inspired dessert called Honey Coated Cheesy Mochi or Mochi Mochi Chizu.

The dessert is inspired by their favourite mochi from Nara, Japan, which they decided to recreate.

Honey coated cheesy mochi

The Honey Coated Cheesy Mochi (S$6.90) comprises homemade beancurd, cheese foam, soya milk tea and Japanese mochi.

The base of the dessert is made of homemade beancurd, followed by soya milk tea and a thick layer of cheese foam.

It's then topped with a skewer of Japanese mochi coated in honey and a drizzle of Kinako (roasted soybean).

The dessert will be available at both Beans Party's outlets at Hillion Mall and Holland Piazza.

Reviews

One food reviewer, Karen, felt that though the mochi is chewy, the dessert was "nothing special".

She said that she was surprised that the dessert was watery at the top.

Another felt that the soybean flavour was not apparent, while others commented that the serving was generous.

Beans Party Hillion Mall

Address: 17 Petir Street #01-35/36/37/38/39

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Beans Party Holland Piazza

Address: 3 Lorong Liput #B1-09

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Beans Party and Christina W via Google Maps