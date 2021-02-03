Back

Honey coated cheesy mochi with roasted soybean topping available for S$6.90

Chewy.

Siti Hawa | February 03, 2021, 06:59 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Beans Party, a cafe that serves mains, desserts and bubble tea has launched a Japanese-inspired dessert called Honey Coated Cheesy Mochi or Mochi Mochi Chizu.

The dessert is inspired by their favourite mochi from Nara, Japan, which they decided to recreate.

Honey coated cheesy mochi

Photo via Beans Party

The Honey Coated Cheesy Mochi (S$6.90) comprises homemade beancurd, cheese foam, soya milk tea and Japanese mochi.

The base of the dessert is made of homemade beancurd, followed by soya milk tea and a thick layer of cheese foam.

It's then topped with a skewer of Japanese mochi coated in honey and a drizzle of Kinako (roasted soybean).

The dessert will be available at both Beans Party's outlets at Hillion Mall and Holland Piazza.

Reviews

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KAREN | FOOD REVIEW🇸🇬🇮🇩 (@karenthefoodexplorer)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Blob. (@fatblobsg)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BlurFoodie (@blurfoodie)

One food reviewer, Karen, felt that though the mochi is chewy, the dessert was "nothing special".

She said that she was surprised that the dessert was watery at the top.

Another felt that the soybean flavour was not apparent, while others commented that the serving was generous.

View the full post here:

Beans Party Hillion Mall

Address: 17 Petir Street #01-35/36/37/38/39

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Beans Party Holland Piazza 

Address: 3 Lorong Liput #B1-09

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos by Beans Party and Christina W via Google Maps

5 Maine Coon cats up for adoption in S'pore after owner passes away

The adoption fee is S$450 per cat.

February 03, 2021, 06:55 PM

Yishun bakery serves croissant & croffles with toppings like otah & red velvet cake from S$1.10

Carbs galore.

February 03, 2021, 06:42 PM

Operating hours of 11 SMRT bus services adjusted on Chinese New Year's Eve

For those rushing home for reunion dinner.

February 03, 2021, 06:29 PM

S'porean man raises 22 fancy pigeons & 6 chickens outside Telok Blangah HDB flat

Coo.

February 03, 2021, 06:14 PM

WP's Pritam Singh promotes use of TraceTogether in Parliament, points out 35 active devices near him

He urged Singaporeans to adopt TraceTogether.

February 03, 2021, 06:07 PM

Male teen, 16, arrested for allegedly taking photos of another male in Pasir Ris toilet

Investigations are ongoing.

February 03, 2021, 05:57 PM

Japan’s Shikoku will be great for kicking back & relaxing in nature once Covid-19 is over

Bookmarking all of these idyllic spots now.

February 03, 2021, 05:57 PM

Myanmar people bang pots & honk cars to drive away 'evil' in protest against military coup

The largest display of defiance against the military yet.

February 03, 2021, 05:32 PM

IKEA S'pore selling mala crayfish & meatballs-in-a-cup in Feb. 2021

New year, new food.

February 03, 2021, 05:32 PM

350 people have asked to delete TraceTogether data in past month, but 390,000 have joined: Vivian Balakrishnan

Data is auto-deleted every 25 days in most cases.

February 03, 2021, 05:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.