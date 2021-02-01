Back

Girl, 6, goes missing at Tanjong Pagar food court, found nearby by police & K-9 dog unit tracking her scent

Safe.

Lean Jinghui | February 01, 2021, 04:25 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A six-year-old girl went missing on Jan. 30, where she was last seen at the "Essen at the Pinnacle" food court on 1 Cantonment Road, Tanjong Pagar.

The police confirmed with Mothership that they received a call regarding a case of missing person at 4.36pm, Jan. 30.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, several officers were dispatched to search for the missing girl, who was subsequently found at a nearby HDB block.

"Tense atmosphere"

A woman who was a member of the public, Wang, told Zaobao that she had noticed 12 police officers stationed outside the food court at 6pm.

The atmosphere was described as "tense".

The six-year-old daughter of one of the female hawkers had reportedly gone missing, and a person had alerted the police to the scene.

Wang said:

There remained six to seven police officers in the food court, up till about 7pm.

There was also a police dog from the K-9 unit present at the scene.

Known as a "Human-Trailing Dog", these animals are trained to assist police in locating missing persons, based on "scent articles" left at the crime scene.

Officers were seen carrying a plastic bag containing a child's backpack, presumably for the purpose of tracking the girl's scent.

Found

After an officer was heard uttering the block number of a nearby HDB, things happened quickly.

Wang said that most of the officers left immediately, having supposedly confirmed the girl's location.

She added that a female officer had stayed behind to accompany the worried female hawker, as she awaited her daughter’s return.

Speaking to Mothership, the police confirmed that the girl was reunited with her family: "The six-year-old girl was subsequently found and returned to her family safe and well. No further assistance was required.”

Top image via Essen at the Pinnacle Facebook

Donor in Hong Kong receives same but badly doctored photos of child she has been sponsoring over the years

World Vision Hong Kong has apologised for the "confusion".

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Pokémon-themed 7-Eleven in Taiwan has Nintendo Switch booth, arcade games & more

Whoa.

February 01, 2021, 05:04 PM

Sustainability & healthy economic growth can & should go hand-in-hand: Louis Ng

Climate change is not a problem easily solved by engineering, it is also an economic threat.

February 01, 2021, 04:14 PM

42 S'pore firms fined for getting staff to go back to office when they could work from home

When meetings could be an email.

February 01, 2021, 04:02 PM

Luke's Lobster opens at Jewel Changi Airport with new truffle butter lobster roll

More lobster rolls.

February 01, 2021, 03:57 PM

29 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared this evening.

February 01, 2021, 03:52 PM

River Hongbao 2021 to take place at Gardens by the Bay from Feb. 10-16

There will still be lanterns on display.

February 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

2,570 potholes in Jan. 2021 caused by intense rain, highest ever in a month: Amy Khor

Need to "siam" like handphone game.

February 01, 2021, 03:17 PM

Dialogue & feedback welcome, but gender identity issues shouldn't divide society: Lawrence Wong

He said that MOE recognises that students with gender dysphoria could face difficulties with certain school rules.

February 01, 2021, 03:01 PM

Indonesian man mistakes tobacco for meat floss & adds it to rice

Please smell any food item before adding it to your dish

February 01, 2021, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.