Back

Boy, 16, missing since Feb. 3 morning, last seen in Sengkang

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999.

Jane Zhang | February 04, 2021, 02:41 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

[UPDATED on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:34pm: Police have confirmed that Ang has been found.]

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Singapore after he was last seen on the morning of Feb. 3 in school in Sengkang.

According to a post on Facebook by a woman who claims that she is the boy's father's colleague, the boy's name is Matthew Ang.

Ang has reportedly been missing from his school since 10:55am on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) also put out a missing persons appeal on Twitter on Wednesday night. The SPF said that Ang was last seen along Fernvale Link in Sengkang.

Anyone with information about Ang's whereabouts should call 999.

Top photos via Facebook / Ammy Ngui and Twitter / SPF. 

Enraged Yishun customer fined S$3,000 for flipping table & causing injury to others at durian stall

Caught in a prickly situation.

February 04, 2021, 05:32 PM

'Attack on Titan' titans apparently censored with drawn-on pants in M'sian comic magazine

Titans, but with pants.

February 04, 2021, 05:17 PM

We checked Ox zodiac predictions across 6 S'pore malls to see if they are consistent

Who predicted Covid-19 last year?

February 04, 2021, 05:13 PM

Lim Chee Guan to allow bak kwa sale walk-ins from Feb. 8-10, patrons to observe safe distancing

In response to an 'enormous amount of support and requests'.

February 04, 2021, 04:51 PM

Halal Japanese eatery Tokyo Shokudo opening 2nd outlet at Westgate

Yummy.

February 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 4, all imported

Further details to be shared tonight.

February 04, 2021, 03:37 PM

Timeline of how TraceTogether went from Vivian Balakrishnan's statement to passing of Bill

From start to finish.

February 04, 2021, 03:37 PM

Bukit Timah Truss Bridge temporarily decorated with upcycled lanterns & flowers for CNY

Community spirit.

February 04, 2021, 03:36 PM

Bak kwa scammers take orders on Facebook, collect full payment, & go uncontactable

The products were advertised on Facebook.

February 04, 2021, 03:35 PM

'Nearly blind' Thai man, 84, dies after brutal & allegedly racist attack in US

The attack on Vicha Ratanapakdee prompted many online to change their profile pictures to an illustration of him as show of solidarity.

February 04, 2021, 01:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.