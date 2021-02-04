Boy, 16, missing since Feb. 3 morning, last seen in Sengkang

[UPDATED on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:34pm: Police have confirmed that Ang has been found.]

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing in Singapore after he was last seen on the morning of Feb. 3 in school in Sengkang.

According to a post on Facebook by a woman who claims that she is the boy's father's colleague, the boy's name is Matthew Ang.

Ang has reportedly been missing from his school since 10:55am on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) also put out a missing persons appeal on Twitter on Wednesday night. The SPF said that Ang was last seen along Fernvale Link in Sengkang.

#sgpoliceappeal 16-year-old boy missing since 03/02/2021 @ 1055hrs. Last seen along Fernvale Link. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/TOXXIOJcF0 — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) February 3, 2021

Anyone with information about Ang's whereabouts should call 999.

