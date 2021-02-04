Back

Punny mahjong t-shirts launching on S'pore web store on Feb. 4, 9pm

Cute.

Mandy How | February 04, 2021, 06:50 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For those who have an incurable urge to display their love for mahjong to the world, local store MFW is launching a series of mahjong t-shirts on Feb. 4, 9pm.

MFW is not the first to launch mahjong patterned apparel, but they are among the few who make it stylish enough.

Their Facebook post offers a preview of three designs, all white tees with a crew neckline.

Photo via MFW/Facebook
If you're not mahjong player, we'll break down the meanings for you:

Left: "Si bei nan dong" is a combination of Hokkien and Chinese, meaning that it's hard to move a woman's heart. The four tiles are also used in the game to signify the directional "winds" — west (si/xi) north (bei), south (nan), and east (dong).

Middle: "God of gambling"

Right: "What the fa" The word "fa" also means prosper in Chinese, and is one of the three "big tiles" in mahjong.

Not much else has been released about the prices, sizes, or materials, but a top on the site usually costs about S$26 to S$30+.

You will not find similar styles (casual t-shirts) from MFW, either, as the brand usually carries dresses and blouses with a feminine touch of lace, crotchet, or ruches instead.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MFW/Facebook

Taiwan authorities waive S$4,770 fine for man who broke quarantine because he was abducted

What are the chances of being kidnapped during quarantine?

February 04, 2021, 06:42 PM

6 years into our relationship, I decided to buy my boyfriend flowers for Valentine’s Day because why not?

Over the years, I’ve learnt that there are different ways of showing love.

February 04, 2021, 06:30 PM

Marina East's new desalination plant can produce 30 million gallons of fresh drinking water daily

Meeting 7% of Singapore's daily demand.

February 04, 2021, 06:22 PM

LiHO to launch S$7.50 Red Bull-infused bubble tea from Feb. 6

These bubble tea will give you wings.

February 04, 2021, 05:59 PM

NEA issued 1,090 tickets for smoking in HDB estates in 2020 as more people home due to Covid-19

The perils of not going out as much.

February 04, 2021, 05:48 PM

Real estate giants CDL & Frasers Property aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 & 2050 respectively

Building green.

February 04, 2021, 05:36 PM

Myanmar blocks Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram as anti-military protests grow

Blocked over claims of fake news and misinformation spreading on the platform.

February 04, 2021, 05:36 PM

Enraged Yishun customer fined S$3,000 for flipping table & causing injury to others at durian stall

Caught in a prickly situation.

February 04, 2021, 05:32 PM

'Attack on Titan' titans apparently censored with drawn-on pants in M'sian comic magazine

Titans, but with pants.

February 04, 2021, 05:17 PM

We checked Ox zodiac predictions across 6 S'pore malls to see if they are consistent

Who predicted Covid-19 last year?

February 04, 2021, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.