McDonald's S'pore to launch cute, simplified packaging for their food 'later this year'

McDonald's is getting a new look in 2021.

Instead of the current strong colours, the revamped packaging will see a cleaner design with minimal words and graphic representations of the products.

Global roll-out

The new look comes from Pearlfisher, an overseas-based brand design agency.

The agency, which is based in the U.S. and Europe, confirmed that they have partnered with McDonald's to redesign their "global packaging system"

Some keywords in the visual concept include "identifiable, joyful and simple." The packaging also aims to be globally recognisable, no matter where the food is being assembled and consumed.

In response to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson for McDonald's Singapore said that they are "very excited about these happy, feel-good packaging and look forward to rolling them out in Singapore later this year!”

The redesigned packaging will be rolled out to all markets globally, including the U.S. over the next 24 months. It has already been rolled out to selected markets, including Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Top image by Pearlfisher and McDonald's