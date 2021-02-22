Back

Maxwell hawker selling heritage ngoh hiang fritter recipe for S$1 million

He wants to pass on his father's business to someone who is passionate about the food.

Joshua Lee | February 22, 2021, 12:23 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The hawker who runs China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre is selling the family's recipe for its famous ngoh hiang fritters.

The hawker, 64-year-old Huang Guo Hua, currently runs the business with his wife and brothers. The business, which was started by Huang's father, has been running for about 60 years.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the second generation of hawkers want to sell the business and retire in March 2022.

Huang told SMDN that he had been working in the family business since he was 16, together with his sibling. He thinks that it is time for him to retire.

The long and arduous nature of a hawker's work has taken a toll on Huang and his family members, he told the Chinese paper:

"We work about 10 hours every day, with almost no rest days in a year. It's very taxing on the body. Now that we're old, we aren't as strong physically. We can't work even if we want to. We have feet ailments from standing too long, our kneecaps also hurt. We have to seek traditional and Western medical treatment often."

Via Google Photos.

Selling recipe for S$1 million

His family has decided to sell their heritage fritter recipe for S$1 million.

It might seem like a high price, but Huang told the Chinese daily that the China Street Fritters brand has cultivated a large following over the years and if the new owners are able to continue maintaining its standards, he believes that they will be able to recoup the money within three years:

"The most important thing is to maintain the standard of the food. With our current volume of sales, it is possible to recoup the money in three years. We only operate one hawker stall, and for many years, did not increase our prices. If the new owners are willing to consider expanding the business, it will definitely do well."

The asking price for recipe is negotiable; what Huang wants is to find someone who is young and interested in carrying on the business.

Via Lesley Kao/Google Photos.

Huang also expressed his hopes of finding someone who is passionate about F&B, and does not want to hand the business over to a person who will sublet the operations to someone else.

Huang's three children are working in the aviation, insurance, and banking industry, and have no interest in becoming hawkers. However, he said that it is his desire to pass down his father's recipe so that more people can experience the taste of heritage.

What are ngoh hiang fritters?

When we speak of ngoh hiang, this is probably what comes to your mind:

Via

Ngoh hiang is Hokkien for "Five Flavours" or "Five Spices" and according to ieatishootipost, it also refers to a platter of five different fritters: Prawn Fritters, Pork Rolls (the meat roll above), Pork Liver Rolls, Egg Rolls and the Pork Sausage.

This dish was brought over from Fujian province.

The fritters at China Street Fritters have been praised for their authentic taste and handmade quality.

Top images via G/Google Photos, Pohboon Yeo/Google Photos.

Majestic feline with golden eyes found along Duchess Avenue, good samaritan seeking owner

Spread the word.

February 22, 2021, 12:07 PM

14-second clip of JJ Lin shifting his bag in Joo Chiat eatery goes viral just because

Star power.

February 22, 2021, 11:57 AM

Enjoy a 1-hour massage & teppanyaki set for 2 from S$50/pax at Balestier Clubhouse till Feb. 28

Good deal.

February 22, 2021, 11:46 AM

Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021 after renovation

Coming Sunday.

February 22, 2021, 10:41 AM

Why it is difficult to charge GST on overseas purchases, explained

Singapore consumers have been shopping online for some time, yet GST will only be levied on all overseas purchases starting 2023. We explain why.

February 22, 2021, 10:00 AM

Thai boy, 9, learns to make crepes from YouTube, sells them to help his family earn money

Self-starter.

February 21, 2021, 11:42 PM

20 men activated to look for wild boar that attacked 2 women at Punggol Walk on Feb. 20

Both women were attacked within 20 minutes of each other that night.

February 21, 2021, 11:13 PM

M'sian truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 at Woodlands Checkpoint visited RWS casino previously

One new location.

February 21, 2021, 11:03 PM

S'pore boy, 7, climbs onto 11th floor ledge & plays along railings, gives everyone a fright

Dangerous.

February 21, 2021, 09:22 PM

King cobra spotted hanging from tree at MacRitchie Nature Trial, hikers look on in amazement

They speculated about what the snake was trying to do.

February 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.