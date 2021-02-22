Back

Enjoy a 1-hour massage & teppanyaki set for 2 from S$50/pax at Balestier Clubhouse, book by Feb. 28

Good deal.

Siti Hawa | February 22, 2021, 11:46 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

HomeTeamNS is offering a "Bae My Valentine" deal for couples, which includes a one-hour massage session and Teppanyaki Set for two which you can purchase from now till Feb. 28, 2021.

Upon purchase, the deal must be redeemed by end of Mar. 2021.

Customers can choose from two sets:

Set A (for two)

  • Foot Reflexology (40 minutes)

  • Shoulder Massage (20 minutes)

  • Teppanyaki Chicken and Fish Set

Member pricing: S$80 per pair or S$40/pax

Non-member pricing: S$100 per pair or S$50/pax

Set B (for two)

  • Foot reflexology (40 minutes)

  • Shoulder massage (20 minutes)

  • Teppanyaki Steak & Prawn Set

Member pricing: S$95 per pair or S$47.50/pax

Non-member pricing: S$115 per pair or S$57.50/pax

Details

Customers will receive their massage at Masaza Reflexology, located at HomeTeamNS Balestier.

Photo via Masaza Reflexology SG

Photo via Masaza Reflexology SG

Photo via Masaza Reflexology SG

The Teppanyaki Set can be redeemed at Indulge Teppanyaki & Grill House which is also located at HomeTeamNS Balestier.

Here are some photos of the teppanyaki set:

Photo via Indulge Teppanyaki & Gill

Photo via Indulge Teppanyaki & Gill

You may find out more here or make a booking here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Indulge Teppanyaki & Gill and Masaza Reflexology SG

Soon Huat Bak Kut Teh offering S$8.50 set for ride-hailing drivers & delivery riders at Bedok outlet

Valid until March 8, 2021.

February 22, 2021, 02:52 PM

S'pore anti-drone firm cuts business ties in Myanmar over coup

Their statement about withdrawing their business in Myanmar comes amidst a call for a boycott on Singapore brands and products in the country.

February 22, 2021, 02:48 PM

Tanglin Halt Market & Tanglin Halt Food Centre to be demolished by 2021

Enjoy them while they last.

February 22, 2021, 12:43 PM

Pink & blue sakura-themed merchandise available at Starbucks S'pore from Feb. 24

It's that time of the year again.

February 22, 2021, 12:34 PM

Maxwell hawker selling heritage ngoh hiang fritter recipe for S$1 million

He wants to pass on his father's business to someone who is passionate about the food.

February 22, 2021, 12:23 PM

Majestic feline with golden eyes found along Duchess Avenue, good samaritan seeking owner

Spread the word.

February 22, 2021, 12:07 PM

14-second clip of JJ Lin shifting his bag in Joo Chiat eatery goes viral just because

Star power.

February 22, 2021, 11:57 AM

Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021 after renovation

Coming Sunday.

February 22, 2021, 10:41 AM

Why it is difficult to charge GST on overseas purchases, explained

Singapore consumers have been shopping online for some time, yet GST will only be levied on all overseas purchases starting 2023. We explain why.

February 22, 2021, 10:00 AM

Thai boy, 9, learns to make crepes from YouTube, sells them to help his family earn money

Self-starter.

February 21, 2021, 11:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.