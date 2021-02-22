Enjoy a 1-hour massage & teppanyaki set for 2 from S$50/pax at Balestier Clubhouse, book by Feb. 28

HomeTeamNS is offering a "Bae My Valentine" deal for couples, which includes a one-hour massage session and Teppanyaki Set for two which you can purchase from now till Feb. 28, 2021.

Upon purchase, the deal must be redeemed by end of Mar. 2021.

Customers can choose from two sets:

Set A (for two)

Foot Reflexology (40 minutes)

Shoulder Massage (20 minutes)

Teppanyaki Chicken and Fish Set

Member pricing: S$80 per pair or S$40/pax

Non-member pricing: S$100 per pair or S$50/pax

Set B (for two)

Foot reflexology (40 minutes)

Shoulder massage (20 minutes)

Teppanyaki Steak & Prawn Set

Member pricing: S$95 per pair or S$47.50/pax

Non-member pricing: S$115 per pair or S$57.50/pax

Details

Customers will receive their massage at Masaza Reflexology, located at HomeTeamNS Balestier.

The Teppanyaki Set can be redeemed at Indulge Teppanyaki & Grill House which is also located at HomeTeamNS Balestier.

Here are some photos of the teppanyaki set:

You may find out more here or make a booking here.

Top photo via Indulge Teppanyaki & Gill and Masaza Reflexology SG