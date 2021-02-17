Driver escaped from LTA officer on foot after crashing his car into bench at Marine Terrace

A car had crashed into a bench at Marine Terrace on Feb. 15.

The aftermath of the incident was captured by an onlooker.

Was being chased by enforcement officer

Speaking to Mothership, she said the driver had run off after crashing his car into a metal chair.

She added that the driver was being chased by an enforcement officer.

Did not comply with LTA officer

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that at 10:22am on Feb. 15, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer was conducting routine checks along Jalan Eunos, towards Still Road before the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The LTA officer had signalled for a car to stop.

The driver of the car did not comply.

Instead, he continued driving towards Sims Avenue East.

The officer followed the car, said police, but the car later crashed into a bench at Block 8 Marine Terrace.

The driver fled on foot.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from Alice Tan/Facebook.