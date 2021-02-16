Back

S'pore man carries shrew from busy footpath to safe area after hearing commotion over it

Wow.

Lean Jinghui | February 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A Singaporean man saved a shrew from being potentially trampled to death on Feb. 15.

Did not realise what it was

The man, Alvin, initially stumbled upon the shrew without realising what it is.

Speaking to Mothership, the good samaritan revealed that the incident occurred near the entrance of Plaza Singapura, close to the smoking area.

He and his friends had gone over to investigate after hearing a "screeching sound", and overheard others exclaiming over the injured animal.

Image via Alvin's Instagram

Upon a closer look, the small animal was simply lying on the footpath, and risked being accidentally stepped on by an oblivious passer-by.

According to Alvin, he and his friends overheard someone saying, “他已经被踢过一次了“ (It has already been kicked once), so they decided to bring it to somewhere safer — the grass patch outside The Istana.

In his Instagram story, Alvin is seen transferring the shrew to safety in a red shopping bag.

Image via Alvin's InstagramThe shrew was promptly carried all the way to the nearest patch of green (according to Alvin, the grass patch outside Istana), then released.

And upon being "saved", the little fella wriggled back to safety within the bushes.

Image via Alvin's Instagram 

Image via Alvin's Instagram

Background on the Asian House Shrew

According to the National Environmental Agency (NEA), the shrew is a nocturnal animal not related to rodents.

Shrews are often mistaken as rats, especially when spotted in the urban setting. However, they are of a different species.

The shrew can generally be differentiated by its pointed snout, smaller eyes, and shorter, thicker tail.

They are usually found in or near gardens foraging for seeds, insects (cockroaches and crickets), and worms in leaf litter and dense vegetation, and even help to manage the cockroach population in urban areas

Related story

Top left two images via onetimegoodspank Instagram and top right by Bernard Seah 

World Economic Forum attendees need not serve stay-home notice period

TraceTogether compulsory.

February 17, 2021, 03:04 AM

Sri Lankan would-be SMU student, 20, likely killed himself in Hotel Grand Pacific 13th floor room while serving SHN

He was believed to have been worried about breaching his SHN stipulations.

February 17, 2021, 12:19 AM

Sole Covid-19 case on Feb. 16 is foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

No community cases.

February 16, 2021, 09:42 PM

Australia woman without mask smashes bus & berates driver who didn't let her board

Mask-wearing is mandatory for commuters using public transport in the Greater Sydney area.

February 16, 2021, 09:23 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan: Myanmar’s military can release Aung San Suu Kyi, sanctions won’t work

The minister warned of the impact that sanctions could have on Myanmar's civilians.

February 16, 2021, 08:02 PM

'I'll always be rooting for you': Japanese lady finds notebook with encouraging messages by daughter who passed away

One of the messages to her mother was "hang in there".

February 16, 2021, 07:19 PM

River Hongbao at Gardens by the Bay extended till Feb. 20, 2021

Registration is required.

February 16, 2021, 06:23 PM

Permanent 'pasar malam' in Jurong East to satisfy your night market cravings for less than S$6

Shiok.

February 16, 2021, 06:16 PM

Durian party cruise along S'pore River costs S$65 & lets you test your stomach

There's a non-durian cruise, if you like.

February 16, 2021, 06:11 PM

Emerging Stronger Together Budget 2021, in relatively fewer words

One eye on fighting Covid-19, another on the future.

February 16, 2021, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.