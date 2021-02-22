S'porean man, 22, raped ex-fiancée in hopes of impregnating her, gets 8 years jail & 6 strokes of cane

A 22-year-old Singaporean man has been sentenced to eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane on Monday (Feb. 22)

He had raped his former fiancée in the hopes of getting her pregnant so that she would be obliged to get back with him.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, cannot be named due to a gag order.

The man also cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the identity of the victim.

Engagement broke off in May 2019

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the man was 20 at the time of the offence, and the woman was 21 years old.

Court documents stated that the man and the victim were in a romantic relationship since November 2017.

They became engaged to be married on Feb. 2, 2019.

After their engagement, the relationship started to turn sour.

Sometime in May 2019, the victim broke off the engagement and ended the relationship with the man.

However, the man subsequently tried to get back together with the victim, but was rejected by the victim.

The day of the incident

Victim was alone at home

On June 15, 2019, the victim was alone in her house, feeling unwell.

The man knew that she would be alone at home, as her parents usually visited Johor Bahru on weekends.

The man and the victim had also been corresponding over WhatsApp to discuss about returning the man's belongings back to him.

In this context, stated court documents, the victim had told the accused that she was alone at home that weekend.

At around 6pm, the victim went to a nearby mall to buy groceries.

The man unexpectedly approached her at the void deck, and insisted on accompanying her to the mall.

After the victim bought her groceries, they got into an argument about their relationship, and the victim told him not to follow her home.

They then went their separate ways and the victim returned to her house.

However, she left the main door and front gate unlocked.

Man entered her house without permission

The man and the victim continued their argument over WhatsApp.

At around 9pm, the victim messaged the man, instructing him not to disturb her anymore.

However, the man replied by asking her to open the door to her house.

The victim was in her bedroom when she heard someone opening the main door to her house.

The man then suddenly entered her bedroom, leaving the victim shocked.

He had neither asked for permission to visit the victim, nor disclosed any intention to come to her house.

The victim went to the living room, but he followed her and started telling her that he wanted to get back together.

She refused and told him to leave her house.

Told her he would get her pregnant to rekindle their relationship

The man subsequently told her that he was going to make her pregnant so that she would be obliged to rekindle their relationship, as stated in court documents.

The victim said no, told him to leave, and stood up.

At that point, he grabbed her right arm and pulled her into her bedroom.

He threw her onto the bed, climbed on top of her, and removed her pants and panties.

He then unzipped his pants, exposing his penis. The victim was struggling and begged him to stop.

However, he penetrated the her vagina with his penis without her consent, and raped her.

She tried to push him away, but her attempt was unsuccessful.

The man did not use a condom, and he ejaculated at her vagina area.

After that, he let her go.

The victim was crying and went to the toilet to wash up. The man followed her and helped her to wash up.

He told her not to cry, and that if she became pregnant, he would help her abort the baby. He then left the house.

After the incident, the victim was very emotionally affected, and was very fearful that she would become pregnant.

She was crying throughout that night, and at around midnight, she sent the man a text message saying that she wanted to commit suicide.

The message was accompanied with a video of her holding a knife between her thighs and pointed towards her vagina.

The next day, the victim disclosed to a friend that she had been raped by the man and might be pregnant.

She said she felt like dying and had asked why God did not protect her.

At her friend's insistence, the victim then lodged a police report later that day.

The victim did not get pregnant, reported Yahoo.

Prosecution asked for at least 10 years' jail

According to CNA, the man had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of rape.

The prosecution for the case had asked for at least 10 years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

They argued that the man had raped the victim in the sanctity of her own home with the motive of impregnating her.

As reported by CNA, the prosecution said:

"A person’s home is their sanctuary. A woman has a sacrosanct right to her bodily integrity. This case involves a flagrant and deplorable breach of both these inviolable principles."

The man was eventually sentenced to eight years' jail and six strokes of the cane.

For rape, he could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

