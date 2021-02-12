Man, 76, apprehended under the mental health act after locking himself inside Bendemeer Road flat

The police has apprehended a 76-year-old man after he locked himself inside a residential unit at Block 38C Bendemeer Road on Feb 10.

Happened at about 4pm

Videos of the incident were sent in to Mothership by a reader.

The reader told Mothership that a life air pack was deployed at around 4pm that day, and was still there at 11:30pm.

In the videos he sent in, police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can be spotted at the scene.

One officer can also seen inside one of the residential units.

Escorted by police at night

In one of the videos, the man can be seen being escorted to a police car at night time.

A few officers are also carrying an orange life air pack.

Some shouting can also be heard as the man was escorted into the police car.

Man was involved in case of criminal intimidation

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that at about 4pm on Feb. 10, they were conducting an operation at Block 38C Bendemeer Road to follow up on a case of criminal intimidation.

The septuagenarian, who is believed to be involved in the case, refused to heed the officer's repeated calls to open the door and locked himself inside his residential unit at the said block.

As it was assessed that the man may pose a danger to himself and possibly others, officers took necessary precautions and exercised restraint whilst engaging the man.

Apprehended under mental health act

At about 11:30pm, police officers managed to gain entry into the unit and apprehended the man under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

He was subsequently referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for further assessment.

No injuries were reported.

Investigations into the man's alleged involvement in the case of criminal intimidation are ongoing.

Meanwhile, SCDF told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 4:30pm that same day.

SCDF deployed two safety life air packs, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

Top images courtesy of Mothership reader.