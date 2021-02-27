Back

M'sian student in midst of exams bids last goodbye to deceased father outside school

:(

Syahindah Ishak | February 27, 2021, 05:30 AM

He was supposed to sit for an exam paper that day, but he ended up mourning his father's death.

Final farewell

Muhammad Haikal Iskandar Zamry, a secondary school student in Perak, Malaysia had to tragically bid his final farewell to his father just before his second history paper on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24.

Photos and a video of the 18-year-old student touched many online after his counselling teacher, Badariah Mohd Mohaidin, shared them on her Facebook page.

 
Haikal can be seen crying in front and inside of a hearse that held his father's deceased body.

The hearse, as stated by Badariah, was parked outside of his school.

Photo from Badariah Mohd Mohaidin/FB.

Photo from Badariah Mohd Mohaidin/FB.

Was sitting for his national exams

According to Badariah, Haikal was sitting for his SPM History paper that day.

SPM is a national examination taken by all fifth-form secondary school students in Malaysia.

Its importance is equivalent to the O-level exams in Singapore.

Badariah explained that Haikal was not able to miss his exam papers that day.

She wrote in her Facebook post: "I pray that God gives Haikal the strength to complete his SPM exams. He had just lost his father today."

Father was previously in a coma

According to Harian Metro, Haikal’s father was in a coma for about a week at the local hospital. He was being treated for heart problems and diabetes.

Haikal had apparently gone to visit his father the day before his exams.

However, he wasn't allowed to see his father due to Malaysia's Covid-19 standard of procedures (SOPs).

Badariah told Harian Metro that the school had allowed Haikal's family to send the body to the school.

Haikal only had about 15 minutes to see his father before he entered the exam hall again for his second history paper.

He subsequently had to sit for several other papers in the afternoon.

Badariah added, as reported by Harian Metro:

"During recess, he didn't take his meals at all and kept crying. We provided a special room for him."

Photo from Badariah Mohd Mohaidin/FB.

Education director of Perak visited him

On Thursday, Feb. 25, Badariah uploaded another set of pictures on her Facebook account.

She explained that the education director of Perak visited Haikal in his school to give him moral support.

"I hope the director's presence and words of encouragement will help Haikal stay positive through this ordeal," said Badariah.

Top images from Badariah Mohd Mohaidin/FB.

