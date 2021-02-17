M'sian man returns home to surprise wife & kids after getting stuck in S'pore for 1 year due to Covid-19

A Malaysian man returned to Malaysia to surprise his wife and children after spending a whole year stuck in Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man’s sister-in-law took a video of the tearful reunion and posted it on her TikTok account.

The video caption read:

Was shocked to see their dad come home. It's been a year since they've seen each other because of Covid. I've watched this video 10 times and I've cried 10 times.

@asmhabd Terkejut dapat suprise papa dia balik . Setahun tak jumpa sebab covid ni . 10kali aku tgok , 10kali aku menangis 😂😂. ##adikipar ##papakimimaira ♬ original sound - Azzaaaa

The woman wrote that her brother-in-law worked in Singapore throughout the his time there during the pandemic as he needed to save up money to go home to his wife and kids.

While in Singapore, he could only communicate with his family in Malaysia via phone and video calls.

In the video, the children can be seen in a state of disbelief as their father showed up and entered the home.

The man's wife burst into tears the moment her husband returned.

The video has been watched some 73,000 times.

The video did not say if the man served out his quarantine period after he made the trip back up north.